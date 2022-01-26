Teenager Earned $1 Million in 10 Minutes With Belugies NFT Collection

NFTs can be a great way to not only make money but to raise awareness and money for charities. A high school teenager was able to do both by simply utilizing her art skills. Abigail is a young artist who is based in Puerto Rico. Last year, she came up with a marvelous idea to create NFTs that would support a great cause. Now, she has been able to raise $1 million with her Belugies NFT collection. She has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to various charities.