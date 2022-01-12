What's the Best Way to Protect Against NFT Art Theft?

NFTs run on the blockchain, which is the same technology that powers cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. In 2021, people spent more than $20 billion on NFT purchases. Some people have predicted that the NFT market could surpass $1 trillion.

Several factors can explain why the NFT business is booming and why there's a growing risk of theft the space. First, the NFT is a new concept and many people want to learn about it and get involved.