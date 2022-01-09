GameStop Plans to Launch NFT Marketplace, Stock Goes up 30 Percent

A type of NFT the platform is expected to push is wearables, which are digital collectibles that video game players can use as outfits, weapons, and other items to customize in-game characters and other game features. Wearable NFTs have been popular assets, especially amid the metaverse's expansion. The rise of metaverse platforms such as The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Gala Games has prompted companies worldwide to launch their own metaverse NFT projects.