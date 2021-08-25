To understand what NFTs are, it’s essential to know how they compare to fungible assets. Fungible assets are what most people associate with cryptocurrencies. Digital tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum are the best examples of fungible assets. If you sell one Bitcoin, you can purchase another Bitcoin in its place. Although the replacement isn’t the same as the original, it will be identical in every way.

In contrast, an NFT can't be replaced. The more common NFTs purchased recently are digital files like art, music, and videos. The blockchain that the NFT was traded on keeps track of the ownership of that original file. Because there's only one original NFT, there's inherent value in each NFT. Prices can range from as little as pennies to several millions of dollars. So, what are the most expensive NFTs of all time?