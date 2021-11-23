Rarible Allows You To Create NFT Art and Sell It—Here’s How

Rarible Allows You To Create NFT Art and Sell It—Here’s HowBy Jennifer Farrington
Nov. 23 2021, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
With NFTs (non-fungible tokens) selling for as much as $69.3 million, it’s no surprise people are taking an interest in learning how to make NFT art to sell. NFTs are becoming increasingly popular, and not just among “techies.” Billionaire Mark Cuban, often recognized as the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks team, has built up his own collection of NFTs, and stores it on Lazy.com.
Some well-known entertainers such as actor Elijah Wood and music mogul Jay-Z are also involved in the NFT space, buying and selling them on platforms that support the operation. If you want to know how to create NFT art and where you can sell it, read on.
Before you can begin creating NFT art, you'll need a digital wallet
Rarible.com is one platform that can be used to create NFT art and even list it for sale. Before you enter the site, however, you’ll need to sign in with your digital wallet. Some of the digital wallets Rarible.com supports include:
- Torus.
- Blocto.
- Portis.
- Coinbase.
- MyEtherWallet.
- Fortmatic.
- Mobile Wallet.
Before selecting a cryptocurrency exchange platform to use to create your digital wallet, be sure to conduct some research first. Coinbase is one of the more popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms, though it doesn’t support all coin types. Once you’ve selected the platform to use, you’ll need to set up your wallet, which will then provide you with access to Rarible.com.
Creating NFT art using Rarible.com
Rarible.com is one platform that supports the creation of NFT art—there are others that now support it as well. Once you connect your digital wallet to Rarible.com, you should see a page that lists various NFTs for sale. To continue with creating your own NFT art, follow these steps:
1. Click “Create Collectible” in the top right corner of your screen.
2. Next, choose “Single” for an ERC-721, as this is what Rarible.com recommends.
3. Upload your image. Rarible.com supports JPG, PNG, GIF, WEBP, MP4, or MP3 with a max size of 30MB.
4. Set your instant sale price. This works similarly to “Buy it Now” on eBay. Prices are listed in Ether. As of Nov. 23, 1 Ether was equivalent to $4,203.77, though the price fluctuates.
5. Next, you’ll need to enter key details for your NFT art, including the name, description, royalties, and properties.
6. Click “Upload Files” followed by “Mint Token.” This allows the NFT to be created on the blockchain.
7. Finally, you’ll be asked to sign the sell order, and your NFT will then appear on your profile page.
In addition to Rarible.com, OpenSea allows you to create NFT art and list it for sale.
Where can I list an NFT I created?
The artwork you uploaded to Rarible.com is now NFT art. During the uploading process, you priced your NFT art and listed it for sale. The Rarible platform is where you'll house your NFT art until it sells. Likewise, if you were to create your NFT art on OpenSea, you would use the OpenSea platform to sell it.