Deep Instinct IPO Rumors Swirl As Cybersecurity Company Gains Attention

As Americans have seen several ransomware-induced shutdowns this year, with some bigger names like Colonial Pipeline and JBS Meat affected, it's no surprise that ransomware attacks surged 51 percent during the first quarter of 2021. As a result, cybersecurity companies are gaining attention. One of those companies is Deep Instinct .

Many investors are wondering whether it's ready to go public. Will Deep Instinct offer stock on the public market?

Deep Instinct brings deep learning to the cybersecurity space

Deep Instinct chairman Lane Bess appeared on Jim Cramer's Mad Money to discuss the company's role in ransomware prevention.

According to Bess, "The first opportunity we provide is prevention as a service. This is actually a new category that we're creating." Bess's previous companies focused on doing what other cybersecurity companies weren't. He's continuing that trend with Deep Instinct, using a deep machine learning approach.

Bess describes deep learning as "an autonomous set of learning and teaching algorithms that are built upon a platform." He likens this to Google's quick and automatic crawling innovations back in the day, but on a much more advanced scale.

