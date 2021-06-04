SentinelOne Has IPO Plans Amid Increased Focus on Cybersecurity

The cybersecurity firm SentinelOne has filed a public Form S-1 registration statement with the SEC to go public. The platform used by hundreds of companies listed on the Global 2000 will join fellow cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike on the stock market. SentinelOne was fourth on the CNBC Disruptor 50 List for 2021.

The company has an autonomous cybersecurity platform that can provide prevention of malware and ransomware attacks, ActiveEDR (endpoint detection and response), IoT (visibility into managed and unmanaged network devices), and workloads (migration of workloads into the cloud).

In recent news, SentinelOne stepped in to stop SUNBURST, a malware that attacked SolarWinds’ Orion software . Thousands of organizations depend on that software, but SentinelOne’s platform stopped the attack at an early stage.

Among SentinelOne’s top competitors in the growing cybersecurity market are CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks , and Qualys. The CEO of SentinelOne, Tomer Weingarten, has called CrowdStrike its primary competitor, according to CNBC.

Companies that currently use the SentinelOne platform include McKesson, JetBlue, Aston Martin, Sephora, Shutterfly, and Pandora. Four of the Fortune 10 companies are on its client roster.

Once the IPO is completed, SentinelOne intends to list for trading on the NYSE. The lead book runners on the deal will be Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs . In addition, active book-running managers are BofA Securities, Barclays Capital Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities.

Is SentinelOne profitable?

For the three months ending April 30, 2021, SentinelOne grew its revenues by 108 percent YoY, reported CNBC. However, the net losses more than doubled from $26.6 million to $62.6 million.

SentinelOne is focused in a key area right now, as the world moves more online (partially fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic) and cyber attacks are on the rise. In 2020, research gave the forecast for endpoint security systems like SentinelOne’s to grow in market size from $12.8 billion in 2019 to $18.4 billion by 2024.

