Dan Harris Is Leaving ‘Good Morning America’ to Follow His Own Advice

Through his ABC News work, Harris discovered meditation, as he detailed in his New York Timesbestselling 2014 book, 10 Percent Happier: How I Tamed The Voice In My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found Self-Help That Actually Works.

These days, his Ten Percent Happier company operates a meditation app and publishes a podcast, and Harris also co-authored the 2017 book Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics.