When Was the Last Time Barbara Walters Was Seen in Public?

Even though Barbara Walters has been out of the spotlight for years now—2016 is the last time she was seen in public, according to reports —she’s never far from mind at The View , the daytime talk show she created in 1997.

The talk show’s current hosts—Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines—reunited in person for the first time in a year and a half last month to kick off its 25th season. As part of the reunion, they raised a toast to Walters, saying “For you, Barbara!”

Ahead of Walters’ 92nd birthday on Sept. 25, here are more details about the TV icon.