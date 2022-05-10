'MSNBC Prime' Is Filling In for 'The Rachel Maddow Show' — Here's Why

Some may have noticed that the show hasn't been on as frequently and that's because Maddow has chosen to reduce her show from nightly, to just once a week, airing on Mondays. On May 9, Maddow took a moment during her show to remind her audience of the new switch. She informed her audience that if they currently have a setting that records The Rachel Maddow Show, they should keep it but they should also include MSNBC Prime in their DVR recording now, too.