Rachel Maddow Isn't Leaving MSNBC — Her Show Still Airs on Mondays

Rachel Maddow Isn't Leaving MSNBC — Her Show Still Airs on MondaysBy Danielle Letenyei
May. 4 2022, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
If you’re one of the 2 million viewers who tune into MSNBC every night to watch The Rachel Maddow Show, you may be surprised at Rachel Maddow's absence. Maddow announced last year that she's taking some time off from the show. Why is Maddow leaving MSNBC?
Maddow isn’t leaving MSNBC, just cutting back.
Maddow isn't leaving MSNBC. She's just cutting back her airtime on the network to focus on other projects. One of those projects is the film adaptation of Bag Man, based on Maddow’s podcast and book.
Maddow has been a familiar face on MSNBC for almost 14 years. Her self-titled show has become one of the most popular programs on the left-leaning news channel. She will still appear on Mondays during the 9:00 p.m. timeslot, which has been renamed “MSNBC Prime.” For the rest of the week, Ali Velshi will host the show.
“(DVR) Programming note! The 9:00 p.m. hour on MSNBC from Tuesday to Friday is now called MSNBC Prime. If you record The Rachel Maddow Show, you'll still get Rachel on Mondays, but you have to add MSNBC Prime to your recording schedule to get the 9:00 p.m. hour the rest of the week," tweeted Maddow Blog, a Twitter page managed by Maddow and her staff.
Maddow first started cutting back on her time in April of last year. During her contract negotiations with NBCUniversal in August, she worked out a deal that would enable her to work on other MSNBC and NBC projects.
Maddow is making a movie with Ben Stiller.
Maddow is currently working with Ben Stiller on the film version of her award-winning podcast Bag Man, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Launched in 2018, Maddow’s Bag Man podcast chronicles the bribery and extortion ring Spiro Agnew ran out of the White House while he was acting Vice President under former President Richard Nixon in 1973. Agnew eventually pleaded no contest to tax evasion and stepped down 10 months before Nixon resigned.
“There’s intrigue. Corruption. Envelopes of cash delivered to the White House. It’s a story that’s not well known, but it probably should be,” states a description on Apple Podcasts.
Stiller is directing the movie that’s being produced by SNL’s Lorne Michaels. In 2020, Maddow collaborated with author Michael Yarvitz for the book adaptation of the Bag Man podcast.
Maddow has other projects in the works.
According to an article in the Philadelphia Inquirer, Maddow is also working on another mystery podcast for MSNBC. Maddow eluded to the new podcast, as well as another possible book, on one of her shows in March.
“There’s all this stuff I’ve been working on that I want to work some more on,” Maddow said on the show.
In regards to the new podcast she has been working on, Maddow said, “It’s got a specific arc, a specific story. It’s a reported, journalistic tale. It’s not just like a jibber-jabber podcast where I chat with people and admit I haven’t done the reading.”