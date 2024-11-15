Struggling woman with toddler cleans a stranger's home for $2 — not realizing it would soon be hers

The woman had been struggling financially as her parents were old and she had to care for the toddler.

Equal opportunities for all are an element of an ideal scenario which is far from the reality of our times. Income inequality has left people in desperate situations, and it forced a struggling woman with a toddler to clean an entire house for just two dollars. While the tiny sum may seem unfair for the job, the gracious woman was more than happy to take it. However, things took a positive turn when the owner of the house handed her a gift of a lifetime.

Representative image of a person handing over keys (Image source: Westend61/Getty Images)

Giving People What They Deserve

John Millionaire, a YouTuber known for helping strangers in need, conducted a social experiment to see if people would agree to clean his home for just $2. He was carrying around a broom in the street with a note that said "new home" taped to the back of it.

Screenshot showing the creator asking people for help (Image source: YouTube/@John Millionaire)

While the first person he came across rejected the offer immediately, the second one was a woman who was carrying a child and agreed to take the job. She said she was ready to do it as long as she could bring the boy along. The creator agreed and took the woman to the house that she was supposed to clean. He explained that his family was coming over for dinner so he needed some help cleaning the house. After showing her the house, the YouTuber offered some toys to the boy to keep him occupied while the woman was working.

As she started cleaning, John asked her some questions about her life. The woman shared that she was searching for a job to support herself and the kid was her nephew, Pete. “It’s been hard with the kid,” she said adding that she used to be a waiter but right now she has no job.

Screenshot showing the creator explain the work (Image source: YouTube/@John Millionaire)

She shared that when her sister fell ill, she quit her job and moved in with her to help her. Her sister passed away recently after which she had to take care of the child. She added that her parents are also old, so she has taken on the responsibilities.

Screenshot showing the woman talk about her life while cleaning (Image source: YouTube/John Millionaire)

“With $2, I can buy him some food, maybe just for today, but I’m grateful,” she said while mentioning why she took the job. She added that the boy had been struggling with health issues and his dad had been unreachable for a long time. The woman studied tourism and had plans to move back to Mexico before the situation with her sister changed things.

An Unexpected Giveaway

After she cleaned the house, John seemed to be happy about everything and handed her the $2. After the woman offered to come back anytime to help him with the chores or cleaning, John said that he had an additional reward for her for being such a great person. “I think you are a great woman looking for some opportunities, and you are taking care and doing a great job with Pete," he said. He then revealed to her that it was a social experiment before handing over the house to her. When she got the keys, the woman first thought that they were for her to come and clean the place later. But John clarified that it was her house and that he would hand her all the paperwork later.

The woman was in tears as she thanked the YouTuber for his help. “I can’t believe it, I always pray to my sister and I always told her to send me some help," she said in an emotional moment.