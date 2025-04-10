ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Pat Sajak with her 'Halloween scream' after winning a car

The host was acting unfazed by the horror theme on the episode, but the player had other plans.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the moment when Pat Sajak was caught off guard by a scream (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment when Pat Sajak was caught off guard by a scream (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

As the host of "Wheel of Fortune" for four decades, there was little that could surprise the iconic host Pat Sajak, who had met all kinds of contestants and seen the most bizarre celebrations. However, even after hosting the show for so long, Sajak wasn't prepared for a terrifying scream. During a special "Halloween-themed" episode, a player named Frankie scared the host with her celebration when she won a new car.

Screenshot showing Frankie and Pat Sajak at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Frankie and Pat Sajak at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

In the special episode, the show's producers were already having some fun by plugging in jump-scare sounds from time to time to get the best of the players, but there was one man in the room who didn't budge even once, and that was the host. But Sajak's resilience was shaken up when Frankie let out a Halloween scream after winning the "Bonus Round". 

Screenshot showing Sajak's reaction to the scream (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Sajak's reaction to the scream (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

The player who played wonderfully throughout the episode emerged victorious with the highest prize money. She proceeded to the bonus round, where she had the chance of winning up to $100,000 or a Mini Cooper car. After spinning the wheel, as Sajak and Frankie walked toward the center, a ghoulish shriek played in the background to scare them. Sajak wasn't fazed as he said, "I am sorry sir." In the final round, Frankie was faced with a long two-word puzzle from the "Around the House" category. After getting the standard letters, "R, S, T, L, and E" the player went on to choose "C, P, H, M, and O" as her additional letters. Her picks turned out to be crucial as with everything filled in, the puzzle read, "_H_RLPOOL       _ _ THT_ _."

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

As it seemed like Frankie didn't have enough letters on the board to work with, she took a long look at the board to figure out the answer. Right before the ten-second timer started ticking, it looked like the player was hit with a 'eureka moment' as her eyes lit up. "She seems happy about something!" Sajak noted before he started the timer. Sajak was correct as the player solved the puzzle, which was "Whirlpool Bathtub," within a couple of seconds. While the solution was impressive in itself, Sajak made the moment even more incredible for the player by revealing that she had won a Mini Cooper from the golden envelope. The overjoyed player couldn't control her emotions and let out a loud shriek close to Sajak's ear, scaring him. 

Screenshot showing the player's celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player's celebration (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

As the player's friends and family joined her on stage to celebrate the win, Sajak could be heard saying, "That was quite a Halloween sound there! Wasn't it?" in the background. Frankie and her loved ones then made their way to the new car and continued celebrating around it. 

 

While Sajak was impressed by both the puzzle-solving skills and the scream, viewers at home noted that it was quite a celebration. "Frankie awesome game!! RELAX!!! Enjoy cruising in the Mini C and chilling in a whirlpool bathtub!!! BTW nice scream!" @billgrimes880 wrote in the comments on YouTube.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Pat Sajak with her 'Halloween scream' after winning a car
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Pat Sajak with her 'Halloween scream' after winning a car
The host was acting unfazed by the horror theme on the episode, but the player had other plans.
2 hours ago
Drew Carey reveals secrets about 'Price is Right' game and the contestant ends up winning a car
NEWS
Drew Carey reveals secrets about 'Price is Right' game and the contestant ends up winning a car
Fans of the show have been confused about a lot of aspects of the game for a while.
4 hours ago
Pat Sajak and his daughter Maggie reveal what is behind the puzzle board on 'Wheel of Fortune'
NEWS
Pat Sajak and his daughter Maggie reveal what is behind the puzzle board on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Maggie Sajak, who is the show's social media correspondent, fulfilled the long standing fan request.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' goes wild after winning $20,000 and even made a model jump around with her
NEWS
'Price is Right' goes wild after winning $20,000 and even made a model jump around with her
The player couldn't contain her excitement after winning $20,000 from the game.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are feeling sorry for player who lost Toyota car because of a single letter
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are feeling sorry for player who lost Toyota car because of a single letter
Fans expressed that the pressure of being in a studio must have been too much for the player.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model relaxes on a swing during the game — but George Gray's comment stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' model relaxes on a swing during the game — but George Gray's comment stole the show
This wasn't the first time O'Halloran did his bit to make the presentation look authentic.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player wins $10,000 on the wheel — turns out, she had it printed on her T-shirt as well
NEWS
'Price is Right' player wins $10,000 on the wheel — turns out, she had it printed on her T-shirt as well
She was pointing to her t-shirt after spinning the wheel as if she had predicted it.
1 day ago
Drew Carey turns matchmaker as he invited a man to propose to his GF on 'Price is Right' stage
NEWS
Drew Carey turns matchmaker as he invited a man to propose to his GF on 'Price is Right' stage
Host Drew Carey has also stepped in as an officiant for couples on the show before.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to stop playing after a 'baldness' question got too personal
Harvey told the players that they had no idea about what it is like to be bald.
2 days ago
Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest had a painful fall on 'Wheel of Fortune' yet again and Vanna White's reaction said it all
The newest host of the show has done bizarre things to win over the fans of his predecessor.
2 days ago
Army veteran pulls off a 'miracle' win on 'Price is Right' and leaves with a brand new car
NEWS
Army veteran pulls off a 'miracle' win on 'Price is Right' and leaves with a brand new car
Even the cast, including Drew Carey was overjoyed by the 'Miracle' win of the player.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings once showed up on 'Wheel of Fortune' and it went as expected
NEWS
'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings once showed up on 'Wheel of Fortune' and it went as expected
Jennings fiercely competed with Mayim Bialik who was the co-host of Jeopardy! at the time.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
Greiner even tried to offer him something better to change his mind even though the deal had been sealed.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
The current host who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show has named his pick.
4 days ago
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
Mr Wonderful made an offer worth a whopping $2.5 million for Zipz Wine but it didn't go down as he expected.
4 days ago
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
NEWS
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
The entrepreneur impressed sharks with a pitch that involved a dance group using her product.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
In the 10,000th episode of the show, the prize money was boosted to a whopping $100,000 from $10,000
5 days ago
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
Jennings has candidly spoken about the prospects of his return, and the chances are slim to none.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
It seemed like the 'Disco Fever' took over the cast who forgot they had to play the game.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
The expert needed further tests to be done before confirming the item's authenticity.
6 days ago