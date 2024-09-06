Elderly 'Up' homeowner declines $1 million offer for home, so the mall was forced to build around it

Many have speculated that she was the inspiration for the Disney Pixar movie "Up".

Edith Macefield became a local hero by refusing to leave her house and forcing a big corporation to back down. In 2006, Macefield was approached by high-profile developers who wanted to buy her house to clear space for their mall in Seattle. While all of her neighbors accepted the offer, Macefield stood her ground and turned down nearly $1 million.

According to the Seattle Times, Macefield bought the property for $3,750 back in 1952. She lived at the home with her mother Alice, while working as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. Macefield was approached by the developers with an offer for the home which was then 108 years old. Of her 84 years at the time, she had spent 50 in this home.

While the home itself wasn’t worth much its value kept climbing as the developers got desperate for the space. However, Macefield didn't budge even though the offer climbed to $750,000 and finally $1 million. This forced the developers to build the mall around her home with walls on three sides.

Macefield had no hard feelings though. She even befriended Barry Martin, the construction manager of the project, after asking him to drive her to a beauty appointment. Over the years, their friendship grew and when Macefield died in 2008, she left the keys to her home to him.

Her story drew massive media attention and local support, making the home a landmark called the "Edith Macefield House." While many speculated that she was the inspiration behind Disney's movie "Up", it isn't true as the movie's production began in 2004, before Macefield refused to sell her home.

However, Disney used the house to promote the film at its Seattle premiere in 2009. They put up colorful balloons on the house, which fueled speculation of it being the real-life "Up" house.

Speaking to Fox's Strange Inheritance, Martin shared that he sold the house to a businessman. “She told me to hold out until I got my price. I sold it for $310,000," he said in the interview. He used the money to pay for his children’s college education.

Macefield died in 2008 and the house has mostly sat vacant since. After Martin sold the home, it was reported that in 2018, developers were going to demolish the home. This triggered rallies and protests outside the property after which nothing happened.

Seattle Times recently reported that the current owners of the home, Regency Centers are now looking to lease out the property in hopes of it being restored. The Daily Journal of Commerce said that the lease for the home is priced at about $60,000 per year, excluding triple net lease expenses.

While the house still looks the same from the outside, the report mentioned that it is mostly gutted from the inside. However, there is some hope that a renter or business would restore it to its former glory.