He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever

The crypto expert held thousands of Bitcoins and was among the first ones to advocate cryptocurrencies.

Although cryptocurrencies didn't gain a lot of traction after they were first introduced in 2009 by the mysterious creator Satoshi Nakamoto, the Bitcoin boom of 2016 turned several investors into overnight millionaires. Back in 2013, when Davinci Jeremie urged people to buy at least $1 worth of Bitcoin, very few took him seriously. More than a decade later, Jeremie is reaping the rewards of a surge in crypto prices. The crypto expert reportedly has a net worth of a whopping $10 million and shows off his wealth on social media as well.

A Bold Prediction but Life-Changing Advice

When Jeremie gave his first talk about Bitcoin it was still in its infancy. The aspiring YouTuber and finance expert quickly realized that cryptocurrency could potentially revolutionize the traditional financial system. In his video, he explained how decentralization provides the freedom of transferring monetary value without intermediaries.

He actively encouraged people to invest as little as $1, at a time when Bitcoin's value had just gone up from double digits to triple digits. Jeremie assured his viewers that there were high long-term gains to be made and shared his technical analysis of market behavior.

"Look, for the price of [a] lotto ticket you can hold Bitcoin (BTC) for 10 years and become a millionaire. It's time you stop living in fear. If it goes to zero you lose $1, who cares!!!", he wrote in the description of the video.

Making Millions After Starting With a Dollar

At the time, most of Jeremie's viewers were unaware of Bitcoin as it was still a niche concept. However, his early advocacy of crypto made him a prominent voice in the industry, and those who believed him reaped benefits with him. Those who invested even small amounts in Bitcoin back in 2012-2013, became millionaires by 2021. While Bitcoin (BTC) saw a fair share of ups and downs, it kept surging in value to hit a massive high of more than $73,000 in 2014.

Despite suffering sharp cuts and at times trading at a 50% discount, it almost always remained above $30,000. Earlier this year, it hit an all-time high of $73,844 in March after the SEC approved spot Bitcoin ETFs in January.

Sound Advice Ahead of its Time

While some may have ignored Jeremie’s early investment advice, it changed his life. According to certain sources, Jeremie had more than 3,000 Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies in his portfolio, and when Bitcoin hit its peak this year, his lot would have been worth a whopping $221.4 million.

Apart from investments, Jeremie also bagged several deals from crypto platforms and currencies. He currently travels around the world to attend cryptocurrency conferences and educates people about blockchain technology and decentralized finance.

The man from Chile also owns flashy cars and private planes to fly to his beach holidays along with private yachts. On Instagram, he's often tagged in destinations such as Monte Carlo, which is known to be a hub for the super-rich.

Despite the extravagance, Jeremie's message hasn't changed and he still describes himself as a 'Family Man, Programmer, YouTuber, and early Bitcoin adopter."