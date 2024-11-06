ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Millennial woman loses $140,000 on a dating site. Now, she's helping others avoid the same mistake

She also recommended taking time before responding to messages to gauge the person's real intentions.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
(L) Young woman walking on the street and using smartphone | (R) Representational photo of a message on a smartphone involved with romance fraud: (L) Image Source: Getty Images | PeopleVideos | (R) Image Source: Getty Images | Frank Brennan
(L) Young woman walking on the street and using smartphone | (R) Representational photo of a message on a smartphone involved with romance fraud: (L) Image Source: Getty Images | PeopleVideos | (R) Image Source: Getty Images | Frank Brennan

As people are using dating apps to find love and companionship in a connected age, such platforms have become hunting grounds for scammers. Recently pig butchering scams among other schemes have preyed on the emotional vulnerabilities of lonely people. One of the first documentaries to expose conmen on dating apps was "The Tinder Swindler" on Netflix, which followed the lives of victims defrauded by a man named  Simon Leviev. Ayleen Charlotte, one of the victims who helped take down the fraudster, is now using her popularity and experience to help others steer clear of Romance Scams. 

 

Tackling "The Tinder Swindler"

According to the Federal Trade Commission, American consumers lost a whopping $1.14 billion to romance scams in 2023. The median losses per person amounted to a significant $2,000, marking the highest reported losses caused by any form of imposter scam. Trapped by "The Tinder Swindler," Charlotte was scammed out of $140,000 after falling for Shimon Hayut a.k.a Simon Leviev. She was just one of the victims of Hayut who siphoned off millions of dollars from women whom he met through the popular dating app, Tinder. 

 

Charlotte from the Netherlands, learned about her boyfriend's real identity after reading a newspaper article that featured his name and information shared by other victims, Cecilie Fjellhøy and Pernilla Sjoholm. She then teamed up with the victims and played along with Hayut, to help orchestrate his arrest by Interpol.

Chagit Leviev, Ayleen Charlotte, Cecilie Fjelho, and Pernilla Sjoholm at the launch of the Stronger Together diamond bracelet (Image source: Hatnim Lee/Getty Images)
Chagit Leviev, Ayleen Charlotte, Cecilie Fjelho, and Pernilla Sjoholm at the launch of the Stronger Together diamond bracelet (Image source: Hatnim Lee/Getty Images)

Today, when romance scams are at an all-time high, Charlotte has urged people to look for the warning signs that she missed, during a conversation with Newsweek. "Fraudsters work very hard to gain your trust until you're emotionally dependent on them, creating opportunities to build pressure and fear," Charlotte told Newsweek. She explained that the criminals eventually invent a crisis and ask for help and support from their victims. "This repeats itself over and over until you are completely empty in your heart and your wallet," Charlotte said. In the end, when victims have nothing more to give, the fraudster disappears, she added.

Red heart in a trap depicting online internet dating romance scam (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)
Image depicting an internet dating scam and a trap (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)

Biggest Red Flags

Charlotte shared that the biggest red flag is when a person asks their dating app partner to loan them money by creating a sense of urgency. When they "don't want you to take the time to think rationally or understand the situation," Charlotte explained.

Scammer trying to cheat victim's money (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)
Scammer trying to cheat victims out of their money (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)

Previously in a Q&A session led by Deloitte Forensic Partner, Stacey Toder Feldman, Charlotte warned that if a potential match tried to take someone off the dating app and continue communication elsewhere, against their wish, but it's a big red flag. She further warned that if a match is “love bombing you too much, try to step back.” She suggested waiting for a little while to respond to their messages as it helps one understand the person's intentions in the long run.

Romance love scams concept (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)
A visual representation of an online romance scam (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

When asked about advice for the victims of romance scams, fraud, or any other abuse, Charlotte emphasized the importance of a support system in the form of family and friends. “Maybe if you already shared your story with a loved one or someone you trust, then maybe it will be easier to also go to the police, and maybe they are also willing to go with you to the police," she said as per Fraud Conference News. She explained that this is a big mountain to step over and once the victims do so, it only gets better in dealing with the case and in healing as well.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Millennial woman loses $140,000 on a dating site. Now, she's helping others avoid the same mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Millennial woman loses $140,000 on a dating site. Now, she's helping others avoid the same mistake
She also recommended taking time before responding to messages to gauge the person's real intentions.
2 hours ago
STIC is live: Drivers begin earning with ads on cars, founder Adam Cohen celebrates Dodgers World Series win
ECONOMY & WORK
STIC is live: Drivers begin earning with ads on cars, founder Adam Cohen celebrates Dodgers World Series win
The revolutionary new ad-tech startup STIC has officially launched, enabling everyday drivers to turn their vehicles into rolling billboards and earn extra income with each mile.
17 hours ago
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
WALMART
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
Apart from the discounts, Walmart also announced changes to delivery timings and updates on an AI assistant.
4 days ago
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
ECONOMY & WORK
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
People will receive a share of the massive settlement based on the number of bars that they bought between the given dates.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
The expert that Harrison consulted gave valuations that were closer to what the seller was asking for.
4 days ago
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
ECONOMY & WORK
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
O'Leary's comments are backed by data showing how a vast majority of Americans need coffee to kick-start their day.
5 days ago
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
The man's wife refused to believe him since she was used to him playing pranks on her.
Oct 29, 2024
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
When told that his profit margins were low, the innovator said that he was selling the product to farmers.
Oct 29, 2024
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
ECONOMY & WORK
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
The overlay text of the video reads, "Pov: you and your boyfriend accidentally make 20k+ profit reselling SALT on Amazon."
Oct 29, 2024
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
ECONOMY & WORK
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
Although he does plan to take some me time, Richer has no intentions of retiring anytime soon even at 60.
Oct 28, 2024
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
While Rubush had guessed the word within 10 seconds, the 4-5 second pause she took before saying "WORD" cost her dearly.
Oct 28, 2024
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
Although the co-founder did walk away with an investment, O'Leary had some harsh words for him.
Oct 27, 2024
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
The woman says that she went to the store and was treated dismissively by the staff.
Oct 27, 2024
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
COSTCO
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
The woman tested the limits of the retail club's return policy and came out successful.
Oct 27, 2024
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
ECONOMY & WORK
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
The crypto expert held thousands of Bitcoins and was among the first ones to advocate cryptocurrencies.
Oct 26, 2024
Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to put a price on items due to its massive historical importance
ECONOMY & WORK
Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to put a price on items due to its massive historical importance
The expert asked the seller to explain the story behind the memorabilia before making a rare decision.
Oct 25, 2024
Man with only $3 finds an ATM glitch that gave him millions in cash. Then, he did the right thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Man with only $3 finds an ATM glitch that gave him millions in cash. Then, he did the right thing
His girlfriend grew concerned about the amount of money he was spending.
Oct 25, 2024
Report finds Gen-Z college grads are misjudging their starting salaries — it's off by almost $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Report finds Gen-Z college grads are misjudging their starting salaries — it's off by almost $30,000
Hiring of college grads has also gone down by 6% and is set to drop further according to surveys.
Oct 24, 2024
5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about
COSTCO
5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about
There's also an ideal time to visit for those who want to try out the maximum number of samples.
Oct 24, 2024
Home Depot shopper says there’s a sneaky way to find 'penny deals' — but some remain skeptical
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot shopper says there’s a sneaky way to find 'penny deals' — but some remain skeptical
The creator explains that cracking product codes is the key to understanding the value of items.
Oct 23, 2024