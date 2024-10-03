ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Woman who invented the fidget spinner lost out on millions from it — all because of a simple $400 fee

“It’s challenging, being an inventor,” Catherine Hettinger said.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative cover image | Getty Images | SolStock

With the worldwide popularity of fidget spinners, one would expect the inventor of the original toy to be living rich. However, that is not the case as the Florida-based creator Catherine Hettinger claims that she has not made a dime off the toy. In fact, she could have made millions from her creation. Hettinger, who envisioned the gadget for her daughter, decades ago, lost out on capitalizing on the idea due to a series of unfortunate events. However, she told The Guardian that she is happy as people are enjoying something she created.

 

Hettinger shared that she came up with the idea in the early 1990s while thinking of ways to keep her young child occupied. She recalled it was a "horrible summer" as she was suffering from an autoimmune condition, myasthenia gravis, while caring for her daughter Sara. 

She said she was tired and couldn't pick up after her so she threw things together to make up toys. “It wasn’t even prototyping, it was some semblance of something, she’d start playing with it in a different way, and I’d repurpose it," she told the news outlet. 

Representative image | Getty Images | Stock photo

After several attempts, the two had a non-mechanical version of the 'finger spinner'. Hettinger added that she exhibited the early versions and eventually sold the upgraded toys at arts and craft fairs around Florida. She even flew to Washington DC to get a U.S. patent on her design in 1997. She was on track towards wider commercial success when toy maker Hasbro showed interest in her design. 

Little child playing with two fidget spinner toys | Getty Images | stock photo

However, things took a turn when the company shelved the project after a few rounds of testing. Thus, the product never went into production and Hettinger couldn't make any money from it. By 2005, her patent neared expiration and she had to make the choice to renew or surrender it. 

After holding the patent on finger spinners for eight years, Hettinger decided to surrender it in 2005 as she could not afford the $400 renewal fee. Thus, when the toy became popular, and manufacturers and retailers made millions selling it, Hettinger couldn't claim a share. 

 

Her hardships continued at least till 2017 when The Guardian reported that she was downsizing from her house to a condo to cut costs. “It’s challenging, being an inventor,” she said.

She explained that only a fraction of inventors make money from their inventions and she has watched people mortgage their houses and lose everything.  "You take roommates, you get help from friends and family. It is hard," she said.

However, she admitted that if she managed to hold on to her patent years ago, she would be sitting on top of a sizable fortune due to the virality of the toy. She said she wouldn't be having any problems and life would be good. 

Representative image | Getty Images | Stock photo

At the end of the day, Hettinger says that several people think that she must be mad as she lost out. But Hettinger insists that she is not bitter and is “encouraged” by the spinners’ sudden popularity. She says she is happy to see that something designed by her is working for people around the world and that many understand her product.

