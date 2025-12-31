ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

AI might take over more than one in four teen jobs in US by 2030 — should you be worried?

A report from UCLA's Karissa Tang says entry level jobs of teens are first in line to be eliminated
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
An AI barista serving coffee at a cafe in New York (Cover image source: Getty Images | Spencer Platt)
An AI barista serving coffee at a cafe in New York (Cover image source: Getty Images | Spencer Platt)

American teenagers rely on a number of jobs to get by while they are still students. The surge of AI has been a concern for working people across the globe, but there are reasons that teens need to watch out for it as well. A new research paper authored by a California high school senior estimates that Artificial Intelligence is likely to wipe out more than one in four teen jobs in the U.S. by 2030. According to teenager Karissa Tang's report, the technology will hit the entry-level jobs, including cashiers, fast food counters, retail floors, and basic customer service, for which mostly teens are hired.

Representative image of teen baristas working (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by standret)
Representative image of teen baristas working (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by standret)

“That’s the prediction within just the leading top 10 teenage jobs, which is around 50% of teenage employment. And that’s a 27% decline in 2030 from 2024 employment figures. So massive implications: it’s not looking too great for us teens," Tang told Fortune Journalist, John Koetsier, recently on the TechFirst podcast. That's impactful, as according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 5.6 million teens, or about 30% of Americans aged between 16 and 19, were employed in 2024. Furthermore, according to an MIT study, roughly 12% of the U.S. workforce could be affected by AI. The fails to highlight the fact that teens occupy the jobs that are first in line to be eliminated.

Representative image of Red STOP AI protest flyer (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)
Representative image of Red STOP AI protest flyer (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Smith Collection/Gado)

Tang, a research assistant at UCLA, published a 20-page research paper on AI and teen unemployment that draws on published research, U.S. government data, as well as publicly available data on employment and automation. She shared that she was inspired to write the report after her aunt, who runs a boba tea shop, told her that she wasn't hiring many teens this summer as automated ordering kiosks were replacing cashiers. “Instead of two cashiers, there are now zero. That’s two jobs per shop gone," Tang said.

Tang's report estimates that some jobs will be hit harder than others, and cashiers are right on the firing line, with an expected 54% reduction in teen cashier employment, equivalent to 385,000 lost jobs, by 2030. Following closely would be fast food counter workers, with a projected 37% decline, as AI-powered kiosks replace face-to-face ordering. Next in line are retail sales roles that are expected to fall 30%, while entry-level customer service jobs would drop by 39% due to generative AI chatbots.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dean Drobot)
Representative image of a teen cashier (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Dean Drobot)

While some teen jobs are relatively safer, Tang says the government and schools need to take steps to help teenagers find work and learn important, professional, social, and interpersonal skills. She recommends expanding digital literacy, with an emphasis on critical thinking and financial skills. Companies can also create alternative pathways, such as paid internships, apprenticeships, coaching roles, and community work, in jobs where humans still matter. 

More on Market Realist: 

'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs

Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great

Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
AI might take over more than one in four teen jobs in US by 2030 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
AI might take over more than one in four teen jobs in US by 2030 — should you be worried?
A report from UCLA's Karissa Tang says entry level jobs of teens are first in line to be eliminated
19 hours ago
New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025
Representatives of the SSA have strongly denied these claims with aggressive remarks.
20 hours ago
Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why
WALMART
Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why
The retailer might offer cheap prices but products need to be of decent quality as well.
20 hours ago
Workers in 19 American states to get paid more in 2026 after a hike in minimum wages
ECONOMY & WORK
Workers in 19 American states to get paid more in 2026 after a hike in minimum wages
More than 8.3 million workers will be paid more starting January 1, 2026, thanks to the rise in minimum wage.
20 hours ago
Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears
The bacteria can prove harmful not just to the animals but to humans as well.
20 hours ago
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
ECONOMY & WORK
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
Millions of Americans have turned to the retailer who seems to offer the most affordable prices.
23 hours ago
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
This will be a huge boost for the residents of the states, who have been craving for some relief.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
"Contestants need to stop choosing CDM as their consonants. Think outside the box," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
This will not be good news for the Republicans ahead of the Midterm elections.
1 day ago
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
The situation might help Donald Trump who is hoping to reduce trade deficit.
1 day ago
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
WALMART
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
America has a shortage of skilled labor and Walmart is taking things into its own hands.
1 day ago
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
Goldman Sachs has projected a 2.6% GDP growth rate for 2026, higher than the 2% consensus.
1 day ago
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
Notably, the first half of the year saw 17 significant bankruptcies involving businesses with assets worth more than $1 billion.
2 days ago
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
ECONOMY & WORK
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
CEO Sam Altman admitted the role will be tough, but it will help mitigate the dangers of AI.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
"Don't beat yourself up, Jeff. That one stumped pretty much everybody watching tonight, including yours truly," a fan reacted.
2 days ago
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
In an interview on Fox News' The Big Picture, The Shark Tank star expressed optimism for the economy.
2 days ago
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
COSTCO
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
New members will be given a gift card, which can be used for online and in-store purchases.
2 days ago
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
The IRS Chief, Frank Bisignano, predicted that the largest tax refunds would be due to the OBBBA cuts.
2 days ago
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
After a certain age, every account holder needs to withdraw a certain amount per year, which is taxed.
2 days ago
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
The Nobel laureate believes that 2026 will see way more people lose their jobs to the technology.
2 days ago