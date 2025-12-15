ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI

The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged people to invest in themselves and not fall victim to AI.
PUBLISHED 23 HOURS AGO
Donald Trump with Robert Kiyosaki at a book launch (Cover image source: Getty Images | Eugene Gologursky)
The surge of AI has taken every industry by storm, and new takes about it keep coming in from economists and entrepreneurs. Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has shared a severe warning about Artificial Intelligence, shaking up the job market like never before. Taking to X, Kiyosaki wrote, "AI will cause many 'smart students' to lose their jobs", suggesting that the technology will bring about the "BIGGEST CHANGE in MODERN HISTORY". The author/entrepreneur expressed concern for those burdened with student debt, particularly recent graduates who are already losing entry-level jobs to AI.

Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo by Andrea Verdelli
Taking to the social media platform, Kiyosaki warned that "AI will cause massive unemployment" and people who are following a traditional career path, with student debt, need to take proactive action. The author, who has consistently challenged the conventional path of education and employment, emphasized choosing the entrepreneurial path to safeguard from disruption. "AI cannot fire me because I do not have a job," he wrote.

“Please do not be a victim of this time in history,” he cautioned, encouraging people to think independently and invest in their personal growth. Mentioning his book, Kiyosaki wrote that years ago he ignored his poor dad's advice of going to school, getting good grades, saving and investing, and followed a Rich dad's advice and became an entrepreneur.  "Investing in real estate, using debt, and instead of saving fake money, I have been saving real gold, silver, and today Bitcoin," he added. In the end, he shared a cautionary note saying, "Please take care, invest in yourself, and think for yourself. These are not ordinary times."

Author Robert Kiyosaki enjoying the fruits of his labor near his home. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Acey Harper)
Kiyosaki has shared similar views before and urged the youngsters to build a reliable stream of passive income, to not rely solely on a paycheck. He suggests that it will help people worry less about AI replacing their jobs. “I have always recommended people become entrepreneurs, at least a side hustle, and not need job security. Then invest in income-producing real estate, in a crash, which provides steady cash flow,” he wrote in another post on X.

The part cautionary, part inspirational message has been shared by many prominent names in the industry before. With an AI-dominated future being imminent, several big names have shared words of caution with the young. Previously, Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, the company behind the large language model Claude, told Axios that AI could wipe out half of all entry-level white-collar jobs and push the unemployment rate to up to a whopping 20%.

Co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, an artificial intelligence safety and research company (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chesnot)
Tesla CEO and billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk, also shared his views on AI taking jobs during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in November. Musk suggested that work will become "optional" in the future with the continuous development of AI. Sharing a more optimistic take, he expressed that people will get more time for leisure, and money will possibly become less important. "It [work] will be like playing sports or a video game or something like that. In the same way, you can go to the store and just buy some vegetables, or you can grow vegetables in your backyard," he said, as per The Hill. 

Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference | Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot
