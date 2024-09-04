A quaint Maryland town is willing to pay you $20,000 to move there and here's how you can apply

The city is making an attempt to boost its population which has been declining since 2020.

A beautiful city in western Maryland is offering up to $20,000 as a cash incentive to those willing to relocate there. The town of Cumberland is offering the cash grant to 10 people, who are willing to become a part of the community. The official website lists out various benefits of moving into the city as it makes an attempt to boost its population which has been declining since 2020, FOX Business reported.

Blue Bridge over the north branch of the Potomac River, Cumberland, Maryland | Getty Images | Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge

The package offers $10,000 in relocation cash, plus up to $10,000 more as a dollar-for-dollar match to cover costs of approved renovations on an existing home, or for a down payment on a newly constructed home within city limits, as per the website.

Historic American town is paying people $20,000 to move therehttps://t.co/AOLC8Rlshb — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 31, 2024

Only people above the age of 18 and eligible to work in the US can apply for the program. Furthermore, applicants must be relocating to Cumberland from outside of Allegany County.

Applicants must have full-time remote employment, local employment, or proof of self-employment. Once accepted into the program, applicants will have to move in within six months and consent to an interview with the city officials.

All applicants who are accepted must make their home in Cumberland, their primary residence for at least five years. If they fail to do so, they will need to return the incentive amount. Furthermore, applicants looking to purchase a newly constructed home must spend at least $150,000 for the purchase.

Home prices in Cumberland, Maryland have risen more than 18% in the last year, and it's still among the most affordable cities in the country. cc:@WTOP https://t.co/Zyh9iXymcv — Jeff Clabaugh (@wtopclabaugh) May 14, 2024

To apply for the program, citizens need to visit the website portal and email their completed application form to Ruth Davis-Rogers, historic planner/preservation coordinator of the city at ruth.davis-rogers@cumberland.gov.

Fortune notes that Cumberland is one of the poorest metropolitan areas in the country, but has a rich history and memerizing views. It served as an outpost for George Washington in the French and Indian War and it is the home of Lover’s Leap, which offers a view of both Pennsylvania and West Virginia on a clear day. The city also served as a terminus for railroads in the state during the 19th century.

In terms of scenic beauty, the town is located on the Potomac River in Allegany County, which is also known as the Mountainside of Maryland. The county comprises 70,000 acres of nature for outdoor, recreation activities and is located just two hours away from Baltimore.

The city website puts emphasis on the “location, lifestyle, and value” of the town. It also mentions the modern-day amenities like "95% broadband connectivity" and access to the interstate highway and rail access. "The downtown is retooled for modern use,” the website added.

Furthermore, Allegany County is also a popular tourist destination and it has been nominated for the second year in a row as the 'Best Place to Visit for Fall', by USA Today.

Amazing news: USA Today just announced Allegany County as a nominee for top 10 places to visit in the fall! We were ranked #2 last year and voting runs through September 9th, so be sure to get your votes in now!https://t.co/tnGVaF1bZ4 — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) August 14, 2024

The city of Cumberland had a population of 18,769 residents in 2020. This marked a 12% drop since 2020, according to city data, prompting action by the city officials. Last year, Governor Wes Moore announced $63.7 million for seven state revitalization programs, including homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives.