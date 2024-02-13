Single Women Own More Homes in the US, but Men Are Not Far Behind

Women still struggle to find jobs with lucrative salary packages despite being qualified or sometimes, over-qualified for the roles. They also find it difficult to rise to the ranks while balancing home and professional life due to inherent biases and prejudices. Many awareness programs and companies are coming forward to support women in their professional and personal lives. Despite all these challenges, reports show that a higher percentage of single women own homes in different places in the US.

As per the reports released by Lending Tree, single women living alone are more likely to buy a home in 47 out of 50 US States than single men living there. The statistics further revealed that single women own around 2.71 million more homes than single men. Thus, single women own an average of 12.93% of the owner-occupied homes across the 50 states, versus 10.22% among single men, per Lending Tree. Lending Tree analyzed the data provided in the U.S. Census Bureau 2022 American Community Survey to see which states have the largest number of single homeowners. The analysis ranked the top 10 states which emerged as the most chosen ones by women, which are more female-regulated like Delaware, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, New Mexico, South Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, and Illinois.

The top position of the list was secured by Delaware having the largest share of single-women homeowners, occupying 15% of the homes as compared to men's 9.45%. Delaware is the second smallest state in the US and is said to captivate a lot of renowned companies due to its flexible laws and tax benefits. The average cost of a home in Delaware is about $371,811 while the cost in Louisana, the second on the list, is about $194,453. Louisana is also the other favorable place chosen by single women for opportunities and almost 15.19% of the homes in the state are acquired by single women.

Single men too are just giving neck-to-neck competition when it comes to owning houses. Some of the states in the United States that demonstrate the largest share of single men contributing to homeownership include New Mexico, North Dakota, Alaska, South Dakota, Wyoming, West Virginia, Montana, Michigan, Iowa, and Ohio. New Mexico, a state in the Southwestern US exhibits 12.85% homeownership by single men and the average housing price is on the higher side, at $288,855. Some of the driving factors that influence people to relocate to New Mexico are its pleasant weather, mixed cultures, cost of living, impressive job opportunities, and diverse economy. The state and its government are working on measures to improve the education and health sectors but these areas still need work.

North Dakota is the 14th best state in the US and the second one showing the highest number of single men homeowners. The state is famously visited for its Badlands and agricultural properties. The state tops the honey production list in the nation and grows several edibles including spring wheat, dry edible peas, dry edible beans, honey, flaxseed, and canola. North Dakota is known for having the lowest rate of unemployment and almost 12.74% of single men own a home in the state with the average cost being $244,772.

