Luxury on a budget: Woman scores wedding dress by celeb-fave Vera Wang at thrift store

From thousand-year-old artifact to gold and diamond jewelry, shoppers have found all sorts of items at thrift shops. Recently, a creator on TikTok has gone viral for scooping up a luxury brand wedding dress at a bargain from a Goodwill store. Thrift shopper Agnes (@godtier.agnes) picked up Vera Wang couture, which is a favorite among some of the world's top celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Kardashians, Victoria Beckham, and more as per Newsweek.

Representative image of Actors Lisa Rinna (wearing Vera Wang) and Harry Hamlin | Getty Images | Photo by Roxanne McCann

The shopper from Florida, who frequently shares videos of her Thrift store finds, told Newsweek that "it was a surreal moment for me, both finding the dress and being able to share it with an audience."

In the video, Agnes shows off the dress hanging at the Goodwill store. She goes closer to show the beautiful details of the dress including the grey ribbons on the back.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @godtier.agnes

She then zooms in the most important part of the dress, the Vera Wang label. On the tag, it could be seen that the dress was priced at $749.99 by Goodwill. Given that items from the brand can cost thousands of dollars, Agnes found it was a great deal.

"As a fashion lover, this was a great find for me. Every girl would love to wear a Vera Wang dress,” Agnes told Newsweek.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @godtier.agnes

However, it turns out that Agnes did not take the deal after all. She told the publication that as she was not getting married, she did not get the dress “right away”. She says she did get a video of the dress and her incredible find for memory.

While Agnes understood that it was a great find, her viewers seemed to disagree.

"I understand it’s Vera Wang but goodwill makes me so mad. They received this dress for free, it should be priced like all the other dresses," one user @kikiheke wrote.

Another user @fat._.mama, "If someone could afford a $800 wedding dress they wouldn’t be looking at goodwill, it’s supposed to be AFFORDABLE.”

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @keenypeach

As per Newsweek, the exact price of the dress is unknown. However, Vera Wang dresses are known to sell for a lot and in the range of thousands to a hundred thousand dollars.

The report mentioned that fashion icon Victoria Beckham famously wore a gown from Vera Wang at her wedding to soccer legend David Beckham. At the time, her gown was reportedly worth $100,000.

Thus, several other users responded positively to Agnes’s video. It's giving bride wars, I love it,” user @annieb728 wrote.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @ohmytrees

Later, in a follow-up video, Agnes shared that she returned to the store to try out the dress for once.

Showing more of the intricate details of the dress, Agnes mentioned that the price had gone up by a lot from the last time. Agnes had mentioned to Newsweek that she didn't expect the videos to go viral and added that the first video got so many good and bad reactions because of the price of the dress.

However, in the follow-up video, she wrote in the overlay text that the dress was now available for just $199.99.

For more such thrift shop hauls, fashion content, outfit ideas, and more, follow Agnes (@godtier.agnes) on TikTok.