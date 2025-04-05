'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show

It seemed like the 'Disco Fever' took over the cast who forgot they had to play the game.

"The Price is Right" isn't all about tricky games, big prizes, and over-the-top celebrations by excited contestants. The cast, apart from host Drew Carey, is also known to shake a leg or channel their inner rockstars once in a while. Announcer George Gray, along with models Rachel Reynolds, Manuella Arbelaez, James O'Halloran, and others, never miss an opportunity to have some fun on the set, just like the time when the 'disco fever' was taking over.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey dancing with the cast (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

It seemed like Carey asked Gray and Reynolds to present the prizes to the contestant named Valerie for what appeared to be the final showcase round. In the 70s-themed episode, everyone was dressed retro style and even the prizes were disco-themed. Taking over from the host, Gray revealed that Valerie was playing for a DJ Package that could turn any room into a retro-style disco. Presenting the prizes, Gray and Reynolds bust out out few moves on the LED Dance Floor that were included in the prize package. As Gray described the features of the ten-piece 'VocoPro' karaoke DJ package play, he did not miss a single beat while grooving along. Beside him, Reynolds seemed to be having a great time, doing the disco.

Screenshot showing Gray and Reynolds dancing (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

Soon, the two were joined by Arbelaez as well, but she pushed Reynolds off the stage as soon as she arrived, before dancing alongside Gray as he finished presenting the prizes. It soon seemed like the cast got a little carried away with dancing since almost every contestant on the set joined them on the disco set.

Screenshot showing Gray and Arbelaez dancing (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

Other models, including Reynolds, also came back in and started dancing with the crowd. Meanwhile, Carey stood beside the stage, cheering, before joining everyone on the stage and shaking hands with the players. In the end, Carey couldn't help but dance along as well.

This wasn't the first time that the cast of Price Is Right rocked out on the stage. In a previous episode, Gray and the two models showed off their musical skills while presenting a set of a guitar, a drum kit, and a keyboard. In the segment, Arbelaez struck a rock star pose with the guitar while Reynolds pretended to play something on the keyboard. However, the only one on stage who wasn't faking it was Gray. The announcer, who is also a talented drummer, was playing the beats while presenting the prizes. He was totally in tune while doing a few rolls, and he did not stutter once while explaining the features of the prizes and the details of a trip to Jamaica. As the presentation came to an end, Gray performed a perfect final roll and threw the sticks in the air like a pro.

While everyone in the audience was impressed, viewers at home were also in awe of Gray’s skills. “George can talk and play drums at the same time? I've been playing the drums for 7 years, and I can't even do that,” one user commented under the clip on YouTube.