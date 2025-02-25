'Wheel of Fortune' fans think it's time for Vanna White to 'retire or be removed': "I'm not sure..."

Vanna White has been a part of the show for decades since she made her debut in 1982.

Pat Sajak's departure as “Wheel of Fortune” host after four decades was a major change that fans had to adjust to, and even now a lot of them feel that Ryan Seacrest hasn't been able to match up. Like Sajak, Vanna White is also popular among fans for her poise and grace. But, some believe that she has been on the show for far too long, and needs to follow in the footsteps of her former co-host.

The discussion about White's retirement unfolded on Reddit when a user named Amber_Flowers_133 posted a question in r/WheelOfFortune. “What are your Hot Takes on WOF?” the user asked. Unsurprisingly, there were opinions about Ryan Seacrest and Pat Sajak as well. The show’s fanbase was somewhat divided between the two hosts, leading to debates in the comments section. However, it was surprising to some to see Vanna White’s name being mentioned as well.

“Vanna needs to retire,” one user named Enough-Detective-861 commented. “That is a hot take. Hard disagree lol let her stay as long as she wants. I love her,” quipped another user named deutschpascal18. “Replace Vannah or remove the role altogether. I'm not sure what the appeal is of having a grandmother pretend to turn letters and do a fashion runway for clothes most women her age would never wear. They never even say where the clothes come from and whether or not it's a paid form of advertisement,” commented another user named ElGuaco.

Screenshot showing one of the comments under the Reddit post. (Image source: Reddit)

However, many wanted White to remain on the show and maybe even take over as host from Seacrest. “Vanna should host, and Ryan should be the letter flipper,” one user named Temporary-Ear-7798 wrote. “Personally think Vanna would be great on a talk show panel of hosts along with others,” added commentator3. What was clearly visible is that White won't be leaving the show anytime soon.

White has been a perfect co-host on the show, but once in a while, everyone is allowed to slip up. That’s what a lot of "Wheel of Fortune" fans think she did in a video. She and Seacrest were seen in skiing gear on what one can assume to be a snow-clad hill. It was a part of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ week. Seacrest then took off skiing but after going a short distance, lost his balance and fell. His co-host was shocked and blurted out what many believe was a common expletive. "I'm going to go and help Ryan, bye bye,” she then says as she goes off. “I swear she says the F word,” a user called johnburrowsfan wrote. “Yes, I have it recorded too. I've listened to it like 30 times trying to figure out an alternative explanation," another added.

However, some users believe that this was being blown out of proportion as that was not the word she said. “She said “Look”. At least that’s what the closed captioning said,” kerosenehat63 commented.