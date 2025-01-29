'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."

White did apologize in the comments but it wasn't for something viewers thought she said.

Iconic game shows and their hosts have a loyal audience but that popularity comes with responsibilities and scrutiny as well. While some suggestive questions and answers often pop up on some shows, fans do draw the line at some point. “Wheel of Fortune” has been known as a family-friendly show for decades but a recent video aired after the end of an episode dented that reputation according to fans on Reddit.

As per Express, the popular game show is currently having its ‘Winter Wonderland’ week. At the end of Thursday’s (January 23) episode, Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest were seen clad in skiing outfits standing on a snow-covered hill. They both had their skis on and Seacrest said, “Thanks for watching from this winter wonderland! See you next time on Wheel Of Fortune." He then proceeded to ski down the hill.

Vanna White was still standing on that hill as she waved him off. But after a brief time, a shocked expression took over her face. Her co-host had fallen as he was skiing down and White blurted out something that sounded oddly similar to a common expletive, before saying "I'm going to go and help Ryan, bye bye.” While it could all be part of a script and she might not have even said what viewers thought she did. But that didn't stop a fan from starting a Reddit discussion.

“I swear she says the F word,” a user called johnburrowsfan wrote. “Yes I have it recorded too. I've listened to it like 30 times trying to figure out an alternative explanation. There isn't one,” quipped another user named DinoScoops. Some fans were a bit skeptical about this conclusion. “She said “Look”. At least that’s what the closed captioning said,” a user called kerosenehat63 explained.

The scene was filmed in Park City, Utah as per an Instagram post by the official “Wheel of Fortune” handle. According to a report in Parade, White publicly apologized for her antics on the snowy hills in the comments section of the post, but it wasn’t for a supposed F-bomb. It was rather a light-hearted apology to Seacrest for getting the better of him in a snowball fight.

The Instagram reel showed how Seacrest fell and White supposedly blurted out the expletive. However, that part was edited out. “How are you going to get back up here?” she asked afterward. The funniest moment of the reel however was when White threw a snowball at Seacrest and it landed flat on his face, bringing out a hilarious expression from the new host of the show.

“Sorry about that snowball to the face, @ryanseacrest 🤣 What fun we had,” White commented under the reel. “I’d take another snowball to the face just to be back there. So much fun!” Seacrest responded. All in all, the reel seemed fun and no one was worried about a supposed expletive from the experienced co-host.