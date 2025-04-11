ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Pat Sajak says he nearly had a stroke after witnessing a tense moment on 'Wheel of Fortune'

The contestant played a fantastic game but almost fluffed the final answer in the Bonus Round.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" games may seem like all fun and games with a lot of luck involved, but the stakes are high, and things tend to get intense at times. Something like that was witnessed when a contestant named Willie made it to the game show, and as things reached a nail-biting finish, the host, Pat Sajak, almost had a stroke and was left holding his heart, as per an iHeart report. The contestant was on fire from the get-go and was even startled by Sajak's reaction.

via GIPHY

 

Willie was a school bus driver and instructor from Illinois. He was lucky enough to get the million-dollar wedge on the big wheel, and he also got a wild card. He hardly missed any detail and didn’t get a single puzzle wrong. This incredible performance earned him a spot in the Bonus Round with a wild card and the million-dollar wedge.

Screenshot showing the contestant with the million dollar wedge and the wild card on
Screenshot showing the contestant with the million dollar wedge and the wild card on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

For the Bonus Round, the contestant chose the Phrases category. As has been the norm on the show for many years, Sajak gave him the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these letters were revealed, the puzzle read, “_ ___LE L_T __ ___E,” and Willie had to choose four consonants, thanks to the wild card, and one vowel. He decided to go ahead with the letters M, P, G, I, and H. But only three spaces in the puzzle were uncovered, and that didn't help. It would've been impossible to solve the puzzle without a wild card. The puzzle now read, “_ _H_LE L_T __ H__E.” This was still quite tough, but Willie’s form on the episode was so good that the host had full faith in him. “He may know it. It’s a phrase. That H was nice, huh?” Sajak said.

Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The 10 seconds began counting down, and the contestant immediately said, “A whole lot of hope.” The audience thought that was the correct answer and started cheering loudly. Sajak had to come in and inform everyone that it wasn’t the right answer. There was a bit of chaos, but the player's time was still running out. Willie quickly composed himself again and said, “A whole lot of hype.”

That was the correct answer, and he heaved a sigh of relief, but Sajak had screamed “No” to the audience after his first answer, and that had made him nervous. He asked the host, “Why’d you do that to me?” and Sajak simply replied, “I don’t know. I had a whole lot of stroke going on there,” while holding his chest.

 

The contestant wasn’t able to win the million dollars, but he won a Toyota 4Runner. His loved ones were overjoyed as they rushed to the stage and celebrated before running over to their car. “I think everyone survived the collision up there,” Sajak said. Willie’s incredible performance won him more than $57,000 in cash in addition to the prizes on the show.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Pat Sajak says he nearly had a stroke after witnessing a tense moment on 'Wheel of Fortune'
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak says he nearly had a stroke after witnessing a tense moment on 'Wheel of Fortune'
The contestant played a fantastic game but almost fluffed the final answer in the Bonus Round.
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' founders bring mascot in full costume for their pitch and end up getting multiple offers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders bring mascot in full costume for their pitch and end up getting multiple offers
Apart from the entertaining pitch, the couple also had impressive sales figures to back it up.
4 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest mocks 'Wheel of Fortune' player over a gesture — then she walked away with $63,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest mocks 'Wheel of Fortune' player over a gesture — then she walked away with $63,000
Ryan Seacrest is usually seen being kind but even he couldn't let this opportunity go.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me' after expert revealed the value of his painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me' after expert revealed the value of his painting
The painting had made it to the guest through an uncle, but the family only knew about the artist.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' model runs across stage after missing her cue and Drew Carey played along perfectly
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model runs across stage after missing her cue and Drew Carey played along perfectly
The error in judgment was partly her fault but she did exceptionally well to recover from her error.
1 day ago
Bodybuilder takes off his shirt during 'Shark Tank' pitch and the judges didn't seem to mind it
ECONOMY & WORK
Bodybuilder takes off his shirt during 'Shark Tank' pitch and the judges didn't seem to mind it
The entrepreneur wanted to build credibility before asking for an investment in his product.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' viewers stunned after founders asked for possibly the lowest amount ever on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' viewers stunned after founders asked for possibly the lowest amount ever on the show
The deal these entrepreneurs were looking for had sharks asking why; one of them cut to the point.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his vintage baseball jersey
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his vintage baseball jersey
It belonged to one of the greatest hitters of all time, a man who won the Triple Crown twice.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' founder comes up with a unique legging for men and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founder comes up with a unique legging for men and it went as expected
The entrepreneur's confidence and pitch were impressive but things did not end too well for them.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a bizarre but fun musical pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a bizarre but fun musical pitch
He might not have had the best voice for a performance but the sharks still loved every second of it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' model sweetly hugs a contestant's dad after finding out he's a big fan of hers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model sweetly hugs a contestant's dad after finding out he's a big fan of hers
It was a beautiful moment as the rest of the studio audience appluaded when the two hugged.
2 days ago
Former 'Jeopardy' player reveals what Ken Jennings is like when the cameras are off: 'He never...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Former 'Jeopardy' player reveals what Ken Jennings is like when the cameras are off: 'He never...'
Jennings was a contestant on the show before he became the host and knows what it's like.
2 days ago
TV icon Ken Jennings reveals his dream 'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant: 'She seems very smart...'
ECONOMY & WORK
TV icon Ken Jennings reveals his dream 'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant: 'She seems very smart...'
The host revealed the name while answering a question as a "Jeopardy!" contestant after years.
3 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player couldn't open her car door so she jumped into it through the window
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' player couldn't open her car door so she jumped into it through the window
The contestant's solution to not getting the car door open was unconventional but won over fans.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban offers $400,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founder because his 'daughters would like' her product
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers $400,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founder because his 'daughters would like' her product
Mr. Wonderful must have thought that he had a deal with the entrepreneur, but that didn't happen.
3 days ago
George Gray showed off his drumming skills on 'Price is Right' and we are seriously impressed
ECONOMY & WORK
George Gray showed off his drumming skills on 'Price is Right' and we are seriously impressed
George Gray is a man of many talents and he isn't shy to show off if required.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins big but viewers couldn't get over what was written on her name tag
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins big but viewers couldn't get over what was written on her name tag
Her performance in the first part of the show was exceptional but she missed out on the big prize.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant gave the 'funniest answer of the season' — and yes it was about Florida
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant gave the 'funniest answer of the season' — and yes it was about Florida
Steve Harvey was left shocked after hearing the answer and had to ask her again to confirm.
4 days ago
Drew Carey gives shout-out to the audience member who screamed to help a 'Price is Right' player win
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey gives shout-out to the audience member who screamed to help a 'Price is Right' player win
Had it not been for the fan, the contestant might have ended up losing out on the big prize.
4 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost jumps on Drew Carey but he handled it smoothly
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost jumps on Drew Carey but he handled it smoothly
The host is not a spring chicken anymore and contestants jumping on him wouldn't be the best idea.
4 days ago