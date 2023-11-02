‘Black Panther’ Star Lupita Nyong’o Is the First Kenyan Actress to Win an Oscar; What’s Her Net Worth?

Name Lupita Nyong'o Net worth $10 Million Sources of income Acting, Directing DOB 1 March 1983 Age 40 Gender Female Nationality Kenya Profession Actor, director

Also Read: What Is Russian Oligarch And Former Chelsea FC Owner Roman Abramovich's Net Worth?

Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of October 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Nyong'o is best known for her roles in films like "12 Years a Slave" (2013), and Marvel’s global hit, "Black Panther." Nyong'o has also collaborated with some of the most prominent global brands.

Lupita Nyong'o at the Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Career in entertainment

Also Read: What Is Actor-Musician Kiefer Sutherland's Net Worth?

Nyong'o began her career in entertainment as a member of the production crew for various films. Her debut in acting came in 2008 with the short film "East River". In 2009, she wrote, directed, and produced her documentary on the albino population in Kenya, "In My Genes” which won first prize at the Five College Film Festival. She also directed the music video for the song "The Little Things You Do" following which she enrolled at the Yale School of Drama to pursue a master's degree in acting. After graduating from Yale, she landed her breakout role in the film "12 Years a Slave."

She received multiple award nominations and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming only the sixth black actress to do so and the first Kenyan actress to win an Oscar.

Also Read: What Is Playboy Model Carmen Electra’s Net Worth?

Lupita Nyong'o at the Oscars | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

She then bagged a supporting role in "Non-Stop" and a co-starring role in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." In 2016, she appeared in the live-action/CGI film, "The Jungle Book” voicing the role of Raksha the wolf. In the same year, she co-starred in the film "Queen of Katwe" and then reprised her role as Maz Kanata in the two "Star Wars" projects. In 2018, she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the role of Nakia in the superhero film "Black Panther" and its sequel. As per ShowBiz Galore, she was paid a whopping $2 million for her "Black Panther" role.

Nyong'o has also earned millions of dollars from several high-profile endorsement deals. In 2014, she was signed as a brand ambassador for Lancôme, representing their skincare and makeup lines. In 2016, she was made the face of the jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co.'s Legendary Style campaign.

She then worked with Italian fashion brand Miu Miu and worked for several advocacy campaigns. In 2022, De Beers announced Nyong'o as its first global ambassador.

Nyong'o is also a published author and her first book "Sulwe" won the award for Outstanding Literary Work – Children at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

Lupita Nyong'o at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Daytime Emmy Awards 2021

In 2022, Nyong’o along with her then-boyfriend Selema “Sal” Masekela bought a $4.5 million home in Los Angeles, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The sprawling estate in the Topanga Canyon was custom-built in 2014. It features 4,296 square feet of living space and it is described as a self-sustainable home with solar power, automation, and filtration systems.

Lupita Nyong'o made her relationship with sports commentator and TV host Selema Masekela public in December 2022. However, the two split the following year as Nyong'o claimed that Masekela had deceived her in some way which caused their breakup.

Lupita Nyong'o just made her relationship with Selema Masekela Instagram official.



Selema, 51 years, is a TV host and son of South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela. 👏♥️ pic.twitter.com/wIj9W7olh6 — Adam Maina ™ (@AdamMaina_) December 24, 2022

2014 Oscar: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for “12 Years a Slave”

2014 BET Award: Best Actress for “12 Years a Slave”

2014 Critics Choice Award: Best Supporting Actress for “12 Years a Slave”

2019 CFCA Award: Best Actress for “Us”

2013 CFCA Award: Best Supporting Actress for “12 Years a Slave”

2014 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for “12 Years a Slave”

2013 New Hollywood Award for “12 Years a Slave”

2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for “Black Panther”

2019 TFCA Award: Best Actress for “Us”

Who was Lupita Nyong'o's boyfriend?

Lupita Nyong'o was romantically linked with television host and sports commentator Selema Masekela.

What is Lupita Nyong’o’s net worth?

Lupita Nyong'o has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of October 2023.

What is Lupita Nyong’o’s first language?

Nyong’o comes from the Luo tribe, so the first language she ever uttered was Luo, per Nyong’o.

More from MARKETREALIST

Elon Musk's Wealth Drops Below $200 Billion For The First Time Since June; What's His Net Worth Now?

Phoebe Gates Is Here to Make an Impact; What's Her Net Worth?