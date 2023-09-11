Name Chris Hemsworth Networth $130 Million Salary $12 Million+ Source of Income Acting and Endorsements DOB Aug 11, 1983 Age 40 Gender Male Profession Actor Nationality Australia

Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor renowned for his portrayal of "Thor" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, boasts a staggering net worth of $130 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His meteoric rise in Hollywood is a witness to his talent, versatility, and undeniable charisma.

Chris Hemsworth attends the "Tyler Rake: Extraction 2" Netflix Premiere at Zoo Palast on June 09, 2023, in Berlin, Germany/Photo by Ben Kriemann/Getty Images for Netflix

Chris Hemsworth's primary source of income is his successful acting career. He initially gained recognition through Australian TV shows like "Home and Away" before making a seamless transition to Hollywood. His earnings primarily come from film roles, with his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe being a significant contributor to his wealth.

Salary

In 2013, Hemsworth raked in a jaw-dropping $58 million, primarily attributed to his roles in "Rush" and "Thor." Over the years, his salary continued to soar, with annual earnings ranging from $30 million to $75 million.

Endorsements

Chris Hemsworth, renowned for his Marvel superhero roles, extends his star power beyond the big screen. With exciting projects like 'Dhaka' and a Hulk Hogan biopic on the horizon, Hemsworth's appeal is undeniable. Off-camera, he's a style icon, representing luxury brands Hugo Boss and Tag Heuer through lucrative seven-figure endorsement deals. His charisma and global fanbase make him an ideal choice for brands aiming to capture the essence of sophistication and athleticism.

Chris Hemsworth is not just accumulating wealth; he's also amassing substantial assets. His real estate portfolio includes a luxurious mansion in Byron Bay, New South Wales, valued at $30 million, featuring a rooftop infinity pool and a two-lane bowling alley. Moreover, his 1,300-acre property in Tasmania, acquired in 2021 for $15 million, signifies his penchant for grand investments.

Chris Hemsworth's earnings

2017-18 $65 million 2018-19 $75 million 2019-2023 $130 million

Instagram 57.6 million followers Twitter 8.6 million followers

Chris Hemsworth's personal life is a testament to his dedication to family and his deep connection to his native Australia. In 2010, he found love with Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, and they swiftly tied the knot. Their family expanded with the arrival of three children, India Rose in 2012 and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, in 2014. The Hemsworths made a life-changing move in 2015, relocating from Los Angeles to Byron Bay, New South Wales, where they've embraced a serene Australian lifestyle. Hemsworth is also a loving father who supports his children's interests, notably their Brazilian jiu-jitsu training.

Beyond his family life, Hemsworth was honored as a Member of the Order of Australia in 2021 for his remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry and philanthropic endeavors. Despite his success, Hemsworth remains grounded, even opening up about his familial struggles, such as his maternal grandfather's battle with Alzheimer's disease and his own genetic predisposition to the condition.

Chris Hemsworth attends the "Tyler Rake: Extraction 2" Netflix Premiere. Photo by Ben Kriemann/Getty Images for Netflix

What is Chris Hemsworth's net worth?

Chris Hemsworth's net worth is estimated to be $130 million.

How did Chris Hemsworth achieve fame in Hollywood?

Hemsworth's breakthrough came with his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, propelling him to Hollywood stardom.

What are some of Chris Hemsworth's notable films besides "Thor?"

Hemsworth has impressed audiences with performances in movies like "Rush," "The Cabin in the Woods," and "Vacation."

What is Chris Hemsworth's earning history?

Hemsworth's earnings have seen remarkable growth, reaching as high as $75 million between June 2018 and June 2019.

