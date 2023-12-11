Name Sara Evans Net Worth $16 million Sources of income Music DOB February 5, 1971 Age 52 Gender Female Nationality American Profession Singer, songwriter

Sara Evans performs during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 | Getty Images | Photo by Terry Wyatt

Transitioning from music to acting to reality TV, country singer and songwriter Sara Evans has earned an estimated net worth of $16 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Evans has several platinum albums and chart-topping songs to her credit, along with a number of Country Music Association awards under her belt. Evans is also the first country music singer to appear on ABC's “Dancing with the Stars.”

Evans' musical talent, which was evident from a young age when she performed as part of The Evans Family Band, has been her main source of income. She Evans performed lead vocals in the band and she learned to play instruments like the guitar, mandolin, and drums. The family crew performed at various events and fairs, and after dropping out of college, Evans moved to Nashville, where she found work as a demo singer. Nashville songwriter Harlan Howard got her an audition in front of RCA executive Joe Galante. On the same day as her audition, she bagged a recording contract and signed a seven-album deal with the label. She then moved to Los Angeles, to record her debut album, "Three Chords and the Truth," which was released in 1997 on RCA. The album received good reviews for its traditional country sound but it was not commercially successful.

Evans then released her second album, "No Place That Far" in 1998. It turned out to be more successful than her first, peaking at number 11 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart while the title track of the album reached the number one spot on the Billboard Country Songs Chart.

Her third studio album, "Born to Fly” was released in 2000, and it turned out to be her breakout album. It went on to achieve double platinum status after selling over two million copies in the United States.

The album's title track reached the number-one spot on the Billboard country singles chart. Following her success, she was invited to join Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Jamie O'Neal, and Carolyn Dawn Johnson on the Girls Night Out Tour in 2001. In 2003 Evans released her fourth album "Restless,” which was certified platinum in the United States and several singles of the album reached top spots on the Billboard charts. Her fifth album, "Real Fine Place" was released in 2005 and became her first album to take the top spot on the Billboard Albums chart. Due to her massive popularity, she was invited to the show "Dancing with the Stars" as a contestant.

She later took a break from recording new music and returned to writing songs with the track "A Little Bit Stronger," which topped the Hot Country Songs chart in 2011.

After spending over a decade with the RCA label, she left in 2016 and signed up with Sugar Hill Records. With her new label, she released the album "Words" in 2017 and "Copy That" in 2020.

Evans along with her then-husband, Jay Barker bought a home with four bedrooms and about 3,600 square feet on Elm Street, in Mountain Brook, per Village Living.

Evans married Craig Schelske in 1993. They had two children, a son named Avery Jack and a daughter, Olivia Margaret, before divorcing in 2006. At the time, Evans accused Schelske of verbal abuse, infidelity, alcoholism, unemployment, and more. Their divorce was finalized in 2007.

Sara Evans and Craig Schelske at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville | Getty Images | Photo by Frank Mullen

She then met her second husband, Jay Barker, through her marriage counselor. They got married in 2008. They reportedly parted ways in April 2021 and are reportedly in the midst of a divorce. Further in 2022, Barker was arrested for aggravated assault after he allegedly tried to hit Evans in a car.

Sara Evans and Jay Barker at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

2005 GMA Dove Awards: Dove Special Event Album of the Year For “The Passion of the Christ”

2006 ACM Award: Top Female Vocalist

2001 CMA Award: Music Video of the Year For “Sara Evans: Born to Fly”

Is Sara Evans still married?

Jay Barker and Sara Evans had been married since 2008 but got separated in 2021 and are reportedly in the midst of a divorce.

Who is Sara Evans's son?

Sara Evans has a son named Avery Jack Schelske.

What is Sara Evans’ net worth?

Sara Evans has an estimated net worth of $16 million as of December 2023.

