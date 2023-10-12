What Is Country Music Legend Reba McEntire's Net Worth?

Name Reba McEntire Net worth $95 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, acting DOB March 28, 1955 Age 68 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor

Country music singer, songwriter, producer and actress Reba McEntire has an estimated net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. McEntire is a country music legend who has sold over 90 million records globally, and 16 #1 albums, more than any other female country artist. McEntire has also worked as an actress in several movies and her TV show "Reba".

Reba McEntire onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Terry Wyatt

During an interview on “Today With Hoda & Jenna”, McEntire revealed that she had briefly lost her passion for music after her mother died in 2020. She recalled telling her sister Susie that she wasn’t sure if she would be able to go back to music as she had always performed for her “mama”. However, her sister assured her, and eventually McEntire found her passion for music again.

Reba McEntire reflects on the loss of her mother and how she gained the courage to keep singing.



The country icon's mother, Jacqueline, died in 2020 at the age of 93. McEntire says she didn't have the same passion for music as she once did after her mom's death. pic.twitter.com/8aNOmWEILJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2023

McEntire started her music career by performing as part of her family band, “The Singing McEntires”. She was then asked to sing the national anthem at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo, where she gained the attention of country music star Red Steagall. Steagall helped her record a demo that led to her signing with Mercury Records.

Her first success came in 1982 with the hit “Can’t Even Get the Blues” which topped the Billboard Country chart, her first No. 1 hit. In 1984, she signed with MCA Records, and her second album with the label, “My Kind of Country” turned out to be her breakout album, producing two No. 1 Billboard country singles, "How Blue" and "Somebody Should Leave.”

She then went on to release several albums including 16 number one albums. She won 17 Grammy nominations winning three Grammy Awards. She is still regarded as one of the most decorated country artists of all time.

In 2001, McEntire ventured into acting and made her debut in 1990's "Tremors". She then took the Broadway stage as “Annie Oakley” in “Annie Get Your Gun” in 2001, and the same year she was offered her TV series, “Reba”, which ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007 on the WB, and later, the CW. As per Parade, McEntire earned in the tens of thousands per episode for the show.

Most recently, she appeared on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” in 2022 playing a darker character. Today, the majority of McEntire’s income comes from touring. As per Parade, her earnings per concert vary depending on the venue, its capacity, and the amount of tickets sold. However, it is estimated that McEntire earned about $300,000 to perform at the New York State Fair.

McEntire bought an estate in the gated Beverly Park in 2003 for $9 million. As per the LA Times, she sold the estate in an off-market deal for a whopping $22.25 million. The property features a swimming pool with a spa, a tennis court, and large expanses of grass on 1.8 acres.

Earlier, McEntire used to live in a 12,816-square-foot mansion in Tennessee, with her ex-husband, TV producer Narvel Blackstock. After their split, McEntire put the lakefront property, called the "Starstruck Farm", on the market for $7.9 million and ultimately sold it for $5 million, as per Country Living.

McEntire was first married to steer wrestling champion Charlie Battles, from 1976 to 1987. In 1989, she married her manager Narvel Blackstock and they divorced in 2015. Through this marriage, McEntire became the stepmother to Blackstock’s three children, Chassida, Shawna, and Brandon, while they had a child of their own, Shelby Blackstock.

Producer Narvel Blackstock and honoree Reba McEntire at the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Larry Busacca

In 2017, McEntire started dating photographer Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo, but they split in 2019. A year later in 2020, she started a relationship with film and TV actor Rex Linn.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night | Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

