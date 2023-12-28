Name Diane Morgan Net Worth $3 Million Sources of Income Acting, movies, writing, comedy DOB October 5, 1975 Age 48 Gender Female Nationality British Profession Actress, comedian, screenwriter, director

Currently known by her on-screen persona Philomena Cunk, British actress, comedian, and writer, Diane Morgan is popular for mockumentaries and whimsical portrayals which have earned her a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She attended the East 15 Acting School in Loughton at the age of 20 and worked as a telemarketer, dental assistant, salesperson, factory worker, and potato peeler before becoming an actor. Morgan has so far entertained her audience at the "Weekly Wipe," "Cunk on Britain" (a mockumentary series), and a comedy series, "Cunk on Earth" on Netflix. She has also starred in "After Life," "Motherland," "Phoenix Nights," "Mandy," "Me Before You," "Death to 2020," "Funny Cow," and "Alan Patridge."

Diane Morgan speaks onstage at the Season 3 Premiere of Netflix's "After Life" | Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Morgan alongside fellow comedian and actor Joe Wilkinson, released a comedy series, "Two Episodes of Mash." The duo performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for three years in a row, starting in 2008, and appeared on the news show, "Robert's Web." Later in 2012, they also arrived and made headlines on BBC Three's "Live at the Electric."

Morgan's career took flight with the portrayal of Philomena Cunk which was broadcast on BBC and won her several nominations for her impressive acting. Philomena Cunk is an uninformed commentator who shares her views on current affairs leaving the conversation on an amusing note with her perfect comic timing. She later published her book, "Cunk on Everything: The Encyclopedia" which was like a transcript and memoir of the artist. The comedian earned a major proportion of her income through her acting, films, comedy setups, endorsements, and writing.

(L to R) Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Ricky Gervais, Dame Penelope Wilton, and Michelle Greenidge attend the Season 3 Premiere of Netflix's "After Life"| Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Later in 2016, Morgan co-directed and wrote the BBC comedy series, "Mandy" with Carol Decker and starred herself in the role of Mandy. Mandy is obsessed with a sofa and faces challenges throughout the entire series to obtain it. The series received so much love that it returned in 2020 and later in 2021, she released a comedy special, "We Wish You a Mandy Christmas."

Morgan has been dating her boyfriend Ben Caudell, the BBC producer since 2002 and the couple lives together in Bloomsburg, London. She has a fondness for dogs and has a rescue dog named Robert "Bovril" Morgan, nicknamed 'Bobby,' who made a guest appearance in the 2021 "Mandy" Christmas special. Morgan has turned vegan and is an animal rights activist, and has been honored by the University of Bolton in 2023. She received an honorary doctorate for her immense contribution and participation in television and comedy.

Diane Morgan (L) attends the British Academy Television Craft Awards at The Brewery | Getty Images | Photo by David M Benett

(L-R) Kerry Goldman, Jo Hartley, Tony Way, Diane Morgan, and Tom Basden attend the National Television Awards 2020 | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

- BAFTA Awards 2017 (Nominee): Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for "Cunk on Shakespeare"

- Royal Television Society, UK 2020 (Nominee): Comedy Performance - Female for "Motherland"

- BAFTA Awards 2017 (Nominee): Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for "Cunk on Earth"

(L-R) Tony Way, Jo Hartley, Ricky Gervais, Diane Morgan and Tom Basden with the Best Comedy award for "After Life" |Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

