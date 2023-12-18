Name Candy Spelling Net Worth $600 million Date of Birth September 20, 1945 Age 78 Years Gender Female Profession Author, Theatrical Producer, Actor, Philanthropist Nationality United States of America

Candy Spelling, an American heiress, accomplished writer, and entrepreneur, has forged her path in the limelight, distinct from her late husband Aaron Spelling's entertainment legacy. Recognized for her philanthropy, impactful contributions to Broadway productions, and strategic ventures in the real estate sector, Candy Spelling has accumulated a substantial net worth of $600 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. From her role as a Broadway producer to successful real estate deals, including the notable sale of Spelling Manor for $85 million in 2010, Spelling's financial journey is a testament to her diverse talents and business acumen.

(L-R) Candy Spelling, September Sarno, and guests attend the 70th annual Boomtown Gala. Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg

Inheritance and real estate acumen

Initially known as the wife of entertainment mogul Aaron Spelling, she inherited his extensive estate and syndication royalties upon his death in 2006. Aaron, the creative force behind iconic television shows like "Charlie's Angels" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" left Candy with a significant financial legacy, further bolstered by her strategic real estate ventures.

Notably, the sale of Spelling Manor, a sprawling 56,000-square-foot estate in Los Angeles, showcased her prowess in the real estate market. The $85 million transaction with British socialite, Petra Ecclestone in 2011 marked a considerable financial milestone. Candy's adept handling of such lucrative deals contributes substantially to her overall net worth.

TV career and Broadway productions

Her appearances on HGTV's "Selling Spelling Manor" and subsequent series like "Beyond Spelling Manor" provided viewers with insights into her life and added to her income through television appearances and production involvement. Moreover, Candy Spelling's foray into Broadway productions stands out as another significant source of income. As a Broadway producer, she has been associated with successful productions like "Promises, Promises," "Nice Work if You Can Get It," and "After Midnight," earning accolades and Tony Awards.

Candy Spelling and Josh Flagg attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons. Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Candy Spelling's real estate portfolio reflects her penchant for luxury and grandeur. The crown jewel, Spelling Manor, an opulent 123-room palace nestled in the prestigious Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles stands as a testament to her extravagant lifestyle. Built in 1988, the sprawling 56,500-square-foot mansion boasts an impressive fourteen bedrooms, seventeen bathrooms, and five kitchens, earning its reputation as the largest home in Los Angeles County. However, following the passing of her husband Aaron Spelling, Candy's decision to list Spelling Manor for a staggering $150 million in 2010 garnered widespread attention. The subsequent sale to British socialite Petra Ecclestone for $85 million marked a significant chapter in Candy's real estate ventures and was captured in detail on the HGTV documentary series, "Selling Spelling Manor."

Post the Spelling Manor era, Candy Spelling continued her quest for lavish living by investing $35 million in a luxurious penthouse situated in The Century, a prestigious building in Los Angeles. This 18,000-square-foot penthouse, positioned on the 42nd floor, epitomizes sophistication with features like a screening room and a saltwater swimming pool. Moreover, Spelling's real estate endeavors extended to Malibu, where in October 2019, she listed a home for an impressive $23 million, showcasing her affinity for high-end properties in sought-after locations.

Candy Spelling's personal life is intricately woven with her role as the wife of the renowned producer, Aaron Spelling, recognized for his impactful contributions to television with iconic shows like "Charlie's Angels" and "Beverly Hills, 90210." The union between Spelling and Aaron yielded two children, Tori Spelling and Randy Spelling, both of whom ventured into successful careers as actors and socialites. However, the aftermath of Aaron's passing brought attention to the controversial nature of the inheritance with reports suggesting that the children received comparatively smaller payouts than their mother.

Beyond her familial role, Candy Spelling is distinguished for her philanthropic endeavors, particularly her involvement with the American Humane. Serving on the board of directors for this animal welfare organization, Candy extends her influence into various Los Angeles-based foundations and councils, actively contributing to public affairs such as parks management, healthcare systems, and daycare accessibility. In her personal and philanthropic pursuits, Candy Spelling showcases a commitment to both family legacy and making a positive impact on the broader community.

Producer Candy Spelling attends the "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" opening night. Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman

How did Candy Spelling amass her wealth?

Candy Spelling inherited a significant portion of her wealth from her late husband Aaron Spelling's entertainment empire. Additionally, her real estate ventures, Broadway productions, and book publications have contributed substantially.

What is Candy Spelling's most notable real estate deal?

Candy Spelling's sale of the iconic Spelling Manor in 2010 for $85 million stands out as one of her most notable real estate transactions.

Is Candy Spelling active on social media?

While not as active as some celebrities, Candy Spelling maintains a modest presence on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

