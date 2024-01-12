In a significant move to transform B2B marketing, HubSpot and TikTok have announced a pioneering partnership. This collaboration is set to make community-based customer acquisition more accessible than ever for B2B brands. Leveraging the synergy of TikTok's dynamic short-form mobile video platform and HubSpot's sophisticated customer relationship management (CRM) tools, the partnership is a game changer for businesses in Singapore looking to scale and drive unprecedented growth, per CIO.

Also Read: 17-YO Student Built a $410K Business Based on Her Love for Guinea Pigs; Here's How

TikTok logo is displayed | Getty Images | Photo by Dan Kitwood

With the rapid evolution of social media as a key player in brand and product discovery, this partnership arrives at a crucial time. A recent 2023 survey by HubSpot among business leaders in Singapore revealed a growing concern: 43% of respondents noted a decline in the effectiveness of their traditional customer acquisition strategies. The integration of TikTok’s highly engaged platform, where 87% of Southeast Asian users discover new brands and products, with HubSpot’s CRM, aims to address these challenges effectively. The partnership is particularly timely as 58% of TikTok's global users have expressed a higher likelihood of making a purchase after viewing a lead generation ad on the platform.

Also Read: Meet the Couple That Quit Jobs to Start a Campground Business; Here's how the Move Paid off

Kat Warboys, Marketing Director of APAC at HubSpot, highlights the significance of this collaboration. She points out that TikTok's expanding influence is reshaping consumer interactions with brands. The integration simplifies the lead-capturing process, allowing brands to gain a comprehensive understanding of their customers. This understanding is key to personalizing consumer interactions, thereby, fostering more loyal customer relationships–an essential factor in today’s competitive market. HubSpot customers can now easily integrate their TikTok for Business accounts, deploy lead-generating ads on TikTok, and seamlessly sync these leads with HubSpot's CRM in real time.

HubSpot Co-founder and CEO Brian Halligan speaks onstage at the ONWARD17 Conference- Day 2 | Getty Images | Photo by Brad Barket

Also Read: TikToker's Lavish Dinner in Disney World Sparks Debate About Enjoying Indulgences Responsibly

The integration empowers businesses to engage leads through HubSpot's Marketing Hub, creating personalized campaigns across various channels including email, paid ads, and SMS. The new Sales Hub also plays a crucial role, enabling smarter prospecting and organized management of qualified leads, paving the way for successful deal closures. Additionally, HubSpot's AI-powered reporting tools provide invaluable insights, helping businesses understand campaign results and focus on the most effective strategies.

Ng Chew Wee, Head of Business Marketing APAC at TikTok, expresses excitement over the partnership’s potential to tap into the daily-engaged TikTok user base in Asia Pacific. The collaboration is seen as a stepping stone towards empowering businesses in the region, enhancing their capabilities in customer acquisition, and accelerating growth.

This partnership between HubSpot and TikTok marks a transformative step for B2B marketing in Singapore and potentially the wider Asia Pacific region. By combining the strengths of a leading CRM platform with the vast, engaged audience of a popular social media platform, the initiative promises to open new doors for customer acquisition and business growth in an increasingly digital world.

More from MARKETREALIST

Cyber-Criminals are Using 'BIN' Attacks for Card Fraud; Here's how to Stay Safe

Considering TikTok as a Full Time Lucrative Venture? Here's how Influencers Earn