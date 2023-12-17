Hotspots for TikTok trends and audiences

Trixi Giese poses with the logo of the short-form video hosting service TikTok at an event called "The Future of Fashion" | Getty Images | Photo by Adam Berry

The global phenomenon of TikTok continues to reshape the digital landscape, with millions of users across the globe actively engaging with the platform's short-form videos. From the United States, leading the charge with a staggering 113.3 million users, to countries like Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico, each with its unique TikTok narrative, the impact is profound. From fostering creativity and cultural exports to becoming a pivotal marketing tool, TikTok has transcended borders, weaving its influence into the fabric of various nations. This article delves into the adoption of TikTok and its far-reaching effects on social, cultural, and economic landscapes in different countries.

1. The United States

Total TikTok Users: 113.3 million

The American Flag waves before a game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tulane Green Wave | Getty Images | Photo by Ronald Martinez

Despite threats of a ban, TikTok has rapidly become a cherished platform in the United States, standing as the leading country in TikTok usage. With a massive user base of 113.3 million, the U.S. has embraced the platform's short videos, fostering a sense of unity through creativity, humor, and diverse perspectives. Despite security concerns raised time and again, attempts to ban the platform even by states have been thwarted.

2. Indonesia

Total TikTok Users: 109.9 million

A young man holding a smartphone casts a shadow as he walks past an advertisement for social media company TikTok | Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup

Indonesia claims the second spot among the nations with the highest TikTok user count in 2023. Attracting millions daily, the platform's appeal lies in its effortless sharing of short videos, promoting creative expression and meaningful connections. Indonesia boasts an impressive 109.9 million active TikTok users, with the majority consisting of millennials and Gen Z. The platform remains popular despite TikTok having to tackle obstacles in the country's e-commerce marketplace.

3. Brazil

Total TikTok Users: 82.2 million

Supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva display a Brazilian flag | Getty Images | Photo by Myke Sena

Brazil takes the lead in TikTok usage, boasting 82.2 million users actively contributing creative content daily. The app's success in the country is propelled by its simplicity, global connectivity, and entertainment value. TikTok serves as a global stage for Brazil's music, dance, and fashion, amplifying cultural exports. Brazilian TikTok influencers, with an average of 199 uploaded videos, see 9.76% possessing over 500 media entries. The core audience comprises 56.8% females aged 13 to 24, with Brazilian TikTok influencers enjoying an engagement rate 20% higher than the global average.

4. Mexico

Total TikTok Users: 57.5 million

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app logo is displayed on an iPhone | Getty Images | Photo by Dan Kitwood

In Mexico, TikTok has garnered immense popularity with an enthusiastic user base of 57.5 million and diverse content creators. The platform's user-friendly interface and creative outlet contribute to its widespread adoption. TikTok's impact extends to the economy, aiding small businesses in boosting sales. The platform showcases diversity through various content contributors. Core audience demographics reveal 56.41% females aged 13 to 24, while TikTok influencers in Mexico, on average, upload 206 videos, highlighting the platform's cultural and economic significance.

5. Russia

Total TikTok Users: 54.9 million

Sergei Tetiukhin of Russia carries the flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games | Getty Images | Photo by Cameron Spencer

Russia has the fifth-highest number of TikTok users globally, but since March 2022, the users have been hit by TikTok uploads being halted due to geopolitical changes. The war in Ukraine has had a significant impact on the TikTok landscape in the country. But despite this temporary setback, Russia's engagement with TikTok remains noteworthy, reflecting the platform's widespread appeal and influence on social interactions among its users.

6. Vietnam

Total TikTok Users: 49.9 million

T-shirts with Vietnam flag are on display in front of a store in the Old Quarter | Getty Images | Photo by Linh Pham

Vietnam, ranking sixth globally in terms of TikTok users in 2023, boasts of a substantial user base of approximately 49.9 million individuals captivated by the platform's captivating visual appeal. Around 77% of Vietnamese Gen Z respondents actively use the platform, and this data underscores the widespread popularity of TikTok in Vietnam, as young people are actually ditching low-paying full-time jobs to earn money as influencers.

7. Philippines

Total TikTok Users: 43.4 million

Philippines Prepares For Presidential Elections | Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Acayan

The Philippines emerges as a prominent player in the TikTok landscape, with a user base of 43.4 million. Businesses recognize TikTok's potential as a powerful marketing tool, contributing to its widespread adoption. In this tech-savvy nation, the appeal of TikTok lies in its ability to foster a vibrant online community through engaging and entertaining content.

8. Thailand

Total TikTok Users: 40.3 million

Julia Garner and Halle Bailey attends Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

In Thailand, TikTok has become a pivotal arena for marketing, with a robust user base of 40.3 million. Both local Thai brands and international companies are seizing the platform's potential to launch impactful marketing campaigns. An illustrative example is Lay's Thailand, which leveraged TikTok through the #LetsDanceWithLays challenge. This innovative campaign featured a collaboration with a renowned Thai singer, fostering an interactive dance competition that engaged users.

9. Turkey

Total TikTok Users: 29.9 million

EU Expected To Grant Visa Free Travel For Turkish Nationals | Getty Images | Photo by Chris McGrath

In Turkey, the platform has become a thriving hub for users to unleash their creativity, showcasing diverse talents and forming a vibrant online community. As users engage with the app's dynamic features, TikTok continues to shape digital expression in Turkey, providing a space for individuals to share their unique perspectives and skills.

10. Saudi Arabia

Total TikTok Users: 26.4 million

Arabia Saudi flag is seen during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia | Getty Images | Photo by Eric Alonso

As Saudi Arabia goes through a cultural transition opening its doors to the world and inviting celebrities as well as influencers, TikTok has found an unlikely territory for the expansion of its userbase, in the kingdom known for restrictions. Saudi Arabia stands as one of the global leaders in TikTok usage, with millions actively contributing to the platform's dynamic and creative ecosystem. Through short-form videos and interactive features, TikTok has seamlessly integrated into the daily lives of Saudi users, providing a platform for expression, entertainment, and connection on a large scale.

