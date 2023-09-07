YouTube Sensation Becky G Has Over 20 Million Subscribers On Her Channel; What’s Her Net Worth?

Name Becky G Net Worth $17 Million Salary $2 million + Annual Income $2 Million + Sources of Income Shows and Endorsements Gender Female DOB Mar 2, 1997 Age 26 Nationality American Profession Rapper, Dancer, Singer-songwriter

Becky G, born Rebbeca Marie Gomez in 1997 in Inglewood, California, has achieved much fame in the world of music, entertainment, and business. Becky G faced financial difficulties in her early life and her journey to stardom is a story of resilience and perseverance. She currently has a net worth of $17 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Becky G at the Citi Concert Series for the 'Today' show. GettyImages/ Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Becky G's net worth is the result of her diverse sources of income, including music, acting, endorsements and business ventures. Her success as a singer and rapper has significantly contributed to her wealth. She made her debut in the music industry with her single "Becky from the Block" in 2013 and her debut EP, "Play it Again." As her popularity soared, she started earning substantial salaries from her music releases, live performances, and collaborations with other artists. With over 20 million subscribers and more than 10 billion video views on her channel, she not only gained recognition but also generated substantial revenue from ad revenue and brand partnerships.

CoverGirl made her the brand's spokeswoman and she began featuring in commercials and incorporating the brand into her music videos. She has also collaborated with brands like Adidas, Adina Reyter, Alejandra G, and Blush Prom. These endorsements not only added to her income but also expanded her reach to a global audience.

Her primary residence is a stunning house in Los Angeles, a city she has called home since her childhood. She owns a house in Inglewood, showcasing her investment in prime California real estate. Becky G is known for her lavish lifestyle, often offering glimpses of her residences and daily life through her Instagram profile.

She owns an array of cars that reflect her successful career and lavish taste. Her collection includes a Subaru, a Lexus, a Jaguar, and several other high-end vehicles.

2020 $14 Million 2021 $16 Million 2022 $16 Million 2023 $17 Million

Instagram 37.7M Facebook 19M YouTube 21.5M Twitter 4.4M

Becky G takes pride in her Mexican-American heritage and has become a prominent advocate for diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. Her commitment to her roots and her love for the late Tejano singer Selena have also played a significant role in her transition to Latin music.

Singer Becky G sings the national anthem prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF /Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Becky G has received numerous accolades and awards throughout her career, including recognition from the Latin Grammy Awards and Billboard Latin Music Awards. Her impact on the music industry and her ability to connect with audiences across the globe have solidified her position as a respected artist.

How did Becky G start her career?

Becky G's career began with her YouTube channel, where she gained popularity by covering popular songs. Her talent caught the attention of producer Dr. Luke, leading to her signing with Kemosabe Records.

What is Becky G's most successful song?

Becky G's hit single "Shower" released in 2014 is one of her most successful songs, making it to the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving RIAA multi-platinum certification.

What fashion venture did Becky G get involved in lately?

The “Shower” singer was appointed as creative director for the swimwear brand Gonza.

