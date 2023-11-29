What Was TV Broadcast Journalist Barbara Walters' Net Worth?

Name Barbara Walters Net Worth $170 Million Sources of Income Journalism, Writing, Producing, and Hosting Gender Female Date of Birth September 25, 1929 Date of Death December 30, 2022 Age 93 years Nationality United States of America Profession Journalist, TV producer, Author, Presenter, Screenwriter, Actor, Talk show host

American broadcast journalist, author, and television personality Barbara Walters was known for hosting several TV shows. Walters began her career in the '60s and was already a celebrated host by the '70s. She became the first woman to co-host an American news program that aired in 1976. Walters was also a published author and is renowned for her annual "Barbara Walters' 10 Most Fascinating People" special.

She died on December 30, 2022 at the age of 93. Her net worth was around $170 million at the time of her death.

Barbara Walters | Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

The famous journalist amassed her fortune through a very successful career on television. Back in the '60, she started as a writer and researcher for NBC and later became the first female co-host on the "Today Show."

Career

After gaining success through "The Today Show", Walters started covering lighter stories and the weather as the show's "Today Girl." She soon got the opportunity to develop her interviews and reports. After host Frank McGee's death, she started hosting "Not for Women Only," which aired after "The Today Show."

Walter went on to co-anchor the "ABC Evening News" and later joined ABC's "20/20," which saw her get back with Hugh Downs, with whom she had previously worked on "The Today Show."

Walter's daytime talk show, "The View," aired in August 1997. She was seen alongside Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Joy Behar on the show. "The View" won the Daytime Emmy for Best Talk Show in 2003 and the co-hosts shared the award for the Best Talk Show Host in 2009.

The late writer is also known for interviewing many leading personalities in the world, including Margaret Thatcher, Vladimir Putin, Fidel Castro, Michael Jackson, Sir Laurence Olivier, Katharine Hepburn, Donald and Melania Trump, Peter Rodger, Mary Kay Letourneau, and more.

Walters was born on September 25, 1929, in Boston to Dena and Louis. She was raised in a Jewish household. She studied at Lawrence School in Brookline Massachusetts, and later at Birch Wathen School in New York City. In 1951, she attended Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, New York, earning a degree in English. She spent the next year working for a small-scale advertising firm and eventually landed a job at NBC affiliate WNBT-TV.

She was married to Robert Henry Katz, however, they decided to part ways after 11 months of marriage. She then married theatrical producer Lee Guber but the two split in 1976. She was also married to Lorimar Television CEO Merv Adelson from 1981 to 1984 and again from 1986 to 1992.

Walters lived in a co-op NYC building located at 944 Fifth Avenue. At the age of 93, she passed away in her Manhattan home. She suffered from dementia.

Daytime Emmy Awards: Winner in 2020 for "The View"

Daytime Emmy Awards: Nominated in 2019 for "The View"

Daytime Emmy Awards: Nominated in 2018 for "The View"

Daytime Emmy Awards: Nominated in 2017 for "The View"

Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated in 1994 for "The Barbara Walters Summer Special"

Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated in 1993 for "The Barbara Walters Summer Special"

Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated in 1992 for "The Barbara Walters Summer Special"

Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated in 1991 for "The Barbara Walters Summer Special"

Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated in 1990 for "The Barbara Walters Summer Special"

GLAAD Media Awards: Winner in 1996

People's Choice Awards, USA: Nominated in 2013 for "The View"

Walk of Fame: Winner in 2007

Gold Derby Awards: Winner in 2007

What did Barbara Walters die of?

At the age of 93, Barbara Walters passed away in her Manhattan home. In her later years, she was dealing with dementia.

Who inherited Barbara Walters' estate?

Barbara Walters' estate was inherited by her family.

