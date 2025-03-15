ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the staggering value of her 'ugly' lamp

The expert also shared tips on preserving the lampshade's value while transporting it.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal on Antiques Roadshow (Cover Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal on Antiques Roadshow (Cover Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

It's not normal for someone to just pick up something off the street, especially when it doesn't even look aesthetically appealing. But turns out it's not such a bad idea, since it could be an artifact that could fetch a hefty valuation on platforms such as "Antiques Roadshow." It sounds like a dream, but it became a reality for a guest who found a lampshade in the street and realized that it was a Louis C. Tiffany creation worth thousands of dollars.

Screenshot showing the guest, the item and the expert on the show
Screenshot showing the guest, the item and the expert on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode of the PBS show, the guest brought the unique table lamp to the attention of the world. She revealed that she didn't pay a penny for it as she had found the lamp during a walk. “I was taking a walk in the morning and I got about four houses down from where I live and there was a sign that said ‘Free’. And so I walked by it the first day, and then the second day I thought about it again, and I thought ‘Well I’ll take this. And it’s pretty ugly but I can give it to somebody, but it’s a lamp, so I’ll just take it," she said. 

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the lamp (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the lamp (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

She shared that she got the lamp home and took it to her neighbor to see if she could cut the old cord and fix it for her. However, her neighbor gave her some sound advice and asked her not to touch anything. “He said the plug alone is really old and that I should wait and find out about the lamp before I cut it off," she told expert Arlie Sulka.

The expert took a closer look at the item and revealed that it was a rather important piece of art. “It's made by Louis C. Tiffany Furnaces, Inc., which is one of the names of Louis Comfort Tiffany's companies," Sulka explained. She added that the shade carried a gilded bronze base with an enamel design around the foot. "Here's what we call a damascene blown-glass shade with wonderful iridescence on the outside," she mentioned, talking about the shade. 

Screenshot showing the expert examining the lamp (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert examining the lamp (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The expert explained that the shades came in different colors and that there is a "sort of a hierarchy of value" in the colors. The guest's lampshade was caramel, which made it desirable. "It’s intact and the shade is one of the better colors," Sulka pointed out. She estimated that the lamp dates back to the 1920s. She then went on to take the shade off to show the inside where it was marked “LCT Favrile.” Sulka explained that ‘favrile’ was Tiffany’s “trademark word for homemade.”

Getting down to the numbers, Sulka stated: “In a retail venue, something like this could sell for between $10,000 and $15,000.” This naturally shocked the guest, who wasn't expecting her 'street find' to be worth this much. “Oh my God,” she said before starting to wipe away tears.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Sulka went on to share some advice for the owner to keep the lamp's value intact. “You definitely want to get it rewired because there's absolutely no value in original wiring," she told the guest.

 

She further advised her to never transport the piece as a whole like she did before, as the bulk of the value was reserved in the shade. “And if you broke the shade, the base would be worth about $500 to $1,000," she said in the end. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
The player who made his second appearance on the show did not let his excitement die.
9 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the staggering value of her 'ugly' lamp
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the staggering value of her 'ugly' lamp
The expert also shared tips on preserving the lampshade's value while transporting it.
2 hours ago
Steve Harvey goes 'Oh my God' after 'Family Feud' contestant gave one of the wildest answers ever
NEWS
Steve Harvey goes 'Oh my God' after 'Family Feud' contestant gave one of the wildest answers ever
Steve Harvey had to ask the contestant twice to make sure he got it right.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 140-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 140-year-old painting
The guest who estimated it to be worth $5,000 got the shock of her lifetime.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant follows fiance's advice to win herself the perfect wedding gift
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant follows fiance's advice to win herself the perfect wedding gift
As George Gray said, those wedding cans would look great hanging off her new car.
1 day ago
Vanna White recalls how she unexpectedly landed the co-host job on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I had a..."
NEWS
Vanna White recalls how she unexpectedly landed the co-host job on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I had a..."
White was pitted against two other beautiful women, Summer Bartholomew, who was Miss USA 1975, and model Vicki McCarty, her friend.
1 day ago
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran reveals why she doesn't trust women founders who cry: "You're giving..."
NEWS
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran reveals why she doesn't trust women founders who cry: "You're giving..."
The founder also went on to write an opinion piece slamming the shark for her behavior.
1 day ago
Family Feud' Steve Harvey stunned after pastor secretly whispered a wild answer in his ear
NEWS
Family Feud' Steve Harvey stunned after pastor secretly whispered a wild answer in his ear
The pastor covered his mic and whispered something in Harvey's ear, making him awkward.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 135-year-old item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 135-year-old item
While the monetary value of the item was high for the expert, for the guest, the item was priceless.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant brings Steve Harvey to his knees with one of the wildest answers ever
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant brings Steve Harvey to his knees with one of the wildest answers ever
The contestant kept trying to reassure Harvey as he tried to collect his thoughts.
2 days ago
Melissa Joan Hart wins $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' — and then donates it all away
NEWS
Melissa Joan Hart wins $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' — and then donates it all away
She became the fourth player in the show's history to win so much in the Bonus Round.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left in tears after expert revealed the value of her 19th-century coat
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left in tears after expert revealed the value of her 19th-century coat
The guest who had absolutely no idea about her family heirloom's origins, couldn't control her emotions.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey thinks 'Family Feud' player wasted her college money after her 'Easter Bunny' answer
NEWS
Steve Harvey thinks 'Family Feud' player wasted her college money after her 'Easter Bunny' answer
The game host couldn't believe his ears when the young participant exhibited her unintelligent side with Easter around the corner.
3 days ago
Twin contestants appeared on ‘Price is Right’ and ended up winning not one but two brand new cars
NEWS
Twin contestants appeared on ‘Price is Right’ and ended up winning not one but two brand new cars
Even the games are designed for twins to play as a team in line with the theme of the episode.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' survey reveals what women want to do to Steve Harvey and his reaction says it all
NEWS
'Family Feud' survey reveals what women want to do to Steve Harvey and his reaction says it all
Harvey was hoping some racy answers weren't on the board but was also disappointed.
3 days ago
Resurfaced '80s clip shows Vanna White eerily predicting her future on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I'm going to..."
NEWS
Resurfaced '80s clip shows Vanna White eerily predicting her future on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I'm going to..."
White said that she has an active lifestyle and wants to continue working on the show.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was almost in tears after expert revealed value of her 150-year-old item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was almost in tears after expert revealed value of her 150-year-old item
The guest was shocked to find out that the previous appraisal of the items was off by a long shot.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey finally shows off his golf skills and surprised all the viewers
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey finally shows off his golf skills and surprised all the viewers
The host did it effortlessly even though he had suffered an injury and wasn't at his best.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets chills after expert reveals the value of her 120-year-old ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets chills after expert reveals the value of her 120-year-old ring
The expert also told the guest to get the ring insured for an amount twice that of her appraisal.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant gets a little too close with Drew Carey while dancing in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant gets a little too close with Drew Carey while dancing in wild TV moment
The host played along with the moves and fans also enjoyed the bizarre celebration.
4 days ago