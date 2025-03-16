ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom

The guest who inherited a Fern Coppedge painting from her grandfather was blown away by its true value.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow | PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow | PBS)

Family heirlooms aren't just valuable because of the sentiments attached to them, but they are worth a significant amount of money as well. A lot of people spend entire lifetimes without ever realizing how valuable the items passed down to them are. "Antiques Roadshow" is changing this as a large number of people are bringing their family heirlooms on the show, and the appraisals by experts are leaving them stunned. One such guest brought a magnificent painting made by the famous artist Fern Coppedge, which she inherited from her grandfather, and was left breathless after learning its six-figure value. 

Screenshot showing the expert, the painting and the guest on the show (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow | PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert, the painting and the guest on the show (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow | PBS)

In the episode, the guest, a middle-aged woman, brought a 1925 oil painting that she received from her grandparents. She shared that her grandfather was a surgeon in Philadelphia and one his patients was the artist Fern Coppedge, who presented the painting to the guest's grandfather as a gift. “I believe that this painting was something that Fern gave my grandfather in gratitude for the surgery that he performed on her,” she told the expert, Alasdair Nichol. The expert told the guest that the artist was known as the “best woman artist” of a group called the Pennsylvania Impressionists. The guest added that she knew something about the painting as she was told that the painting recreates a place called Goat Hill, where the artist lived in Pennsylvania.

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the painting (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow | PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the painting (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow | PBS)

Nichol then examined the painting and educated the guest about its significance. He explained that it was a “winter landscape,” which was very much in demand at the time. “I think this is an absolute gem,” he remarked, saying that the painting was quite different from the rest of Coppedge's paintings. 

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the painting (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow | PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the painting (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow | PBS)

The expert noted that the artist was one of the greatest of her time and she would recreate beautiful scenarios, sitting outside in her car for hours. He explained that the scenery in the painting was remarkable as it was created on a 30 by 36-inch canvas, which was larger than usual for Coppedge. 

Screenshot showing the expert explaining the details of the painting (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow | PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert explaining the details of the painting (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow | PBS)

The guest then added that the frame of the painting wasn't original since she had it replaced. However, the expert didn't think it would affect the value as the new frame presented the painting well. Coming down to the numbers, Nichol asked the guest if she knew anything about its value. The guest told him that she had absolutely no idea. As the expert said, “At auction, I’d feel very comfortable with an estimate of $120,000 to $180,000,” he took the guest's breath away. The guest put her hand on her chest and asked the expert to say the number again as she couldn't believe it.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow | PBS)

Nichol reiterated himself adding that he believed that the painting could even fetch $200,000 at an auction. “Oh my goodness, you’re taking my breath away," the guest said in response.

 

The guest confirmed that she was indeed "totally stunned." She shared that she didn't even think of bringing the painting to the show and that it was a last-minute decision. She then thanked the appraiser and god for making her choose well.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
‘Price is Right’ contestant falls on her knees after taking up Drew Carey's offer and losing a car
NEWS
‘Price is Right’ contestant falls on her knees after taking up Drew Carey's offer and losing a car
The host himself and models on the show have been involved in such gaffes from time to time.
9 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The guest who inherited a Fern Coppedge painting from her grandfather was blown away by its true value.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
Harvey has also admitted that he is unable to recall names on his own show.
13 hours ago
Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary an 'idiot' during a heated argument in wild 'Shark Tank' moment
NEWS
Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary an 'idiot' during a heated argument in wild 'Shark Tank' moment
The comments didn't go down well with the rest of the panel and they didn't hold back.
14 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left speechless after expert revealed the whopping value of her $100 statue
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left speechless after expert revealed the whopping value of her $100 statue
The statue even triggered a bidding war when it went up for auction at Sotheby's.
15 hours ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
The player who made his second appearance on the show did not let his excitement die.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the staggering value of her 'ugly' lamp
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the staggering value of her 'ugly' lamp
The expert also shared tips on preserving the lampshade's value while transporting it.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey goes 'Oh my God' after 'Family Feud' contestant gave one of the wildest answers ever
NEWS
Steve Harvey goes 'Oh my God' after 'Family Feud' contestant gave one of the wildest answers ever
Steve Harvey had to ask the contestant twice to make sure he got it right.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 140-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 140-year-old painting
The guest who estimated it to be worth $5,000 got the shock of her lifetime.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant follows fiance's advice to win herself the perfect wedding gift
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant follows fiance's advice to win herself the perfect wedding gift
As George Gray said, those wedding cans would look great hanging off her new car.
2 days ago
Vanna White recalls how she unexpectedly landed the co-host job on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I had a..."
NEWS
Vanna White recalls how she unexpectedly landed the co-host job on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I had a..."
White was pitted against two other beautiful women, Summer Bartholomew, who was Miss USA 1975, and model Vicki McCarty, her friend.
2 days ago
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran reveals why she doesn't trust women founders who cry: "You're giving..."
NEWS
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran reveals why she doesn't trust women founders who cry: "You're giving..."
The founder also went on to write an opinion piece slamming the shark for her behavior.
2 days ago
Family Feud' Steve Harvey stunned after pastor secretly whispered a wild answer in his ear
NEWS
Family Feud' Steve Harvey stunned after pastor secretly whispered a wild answer in his ear
The pastor covered his mic and whispered something in Harvey's ear, making him awkward.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 135-year-old item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 135-year-old item
While the monetary value of the item was high for the expert, for the guest, the item was priceless.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant brings Steve Harvey to his knees with one of the wildest answers ever
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant brings Steve Harvey to his knees with one of the wildest answers ever
The contestant kept trying to reassure Harvey as he tried to collect his thoughts.
3 days ago
Melissa Joan Hart wins $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' — and then donates it all away
NEWS
Melissa Joan Hart wins $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' — and then donates it all away
She became the fourth player in the show's history to win so much in the Bonus Round.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left in tears after expert revealed the value of her 19th-century coat
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left in tears after expert revealed the value of her 19th-century coat
The guest who had absolutely no idea about her family heirloom's origins, couldn't control her emotions.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey thinks 'Family Feud' player wasted her college money after her 'Easter Bunny' answer
NEWS
Steve Harvey thinks 'Family Feud' player wasted her college money after her 'Easter Bunny' answer
The game host couldn't believe his ears when the young participant exhibited her unintelligent side with Easter around the corner.
4 days ago
Twin contestants appeared on ‘Price is Right’ and ended up winning not one but two brand new cars
NEWS
Twin contestants appeared on ‘Price is Right’ and ended up winning not one but two brand new cars
Even the games are designed for twins to play as a team in line with the theme of the episode.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' survey reveals what women want to do to Steve Harvey and his reaction says it all
NEWS
'Family Feud' survey reveals what women want to do to Steve Harvey and his reaction says it all
Harvey was hoping some racy answers weren't on the board but was also disappointed.
4 days ago