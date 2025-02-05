'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."

Fans also went a step ahead and suggested that White should consider hiring a new stylist.

Vanna White has been the co-host of "Wheel Of Fortune" since the early days and has stayed despite Pat Sajak's departure last year. In her stint of more than 40 years as the host, White has worn more than 7,000 outfits on the show. She has garnered praise from celebrities, style icons, contestants, and her colleagues, Pat Sajak and Ryan Seacrest on numerous occasions. However, with so many outfits, one misfire was bound to occur. It happened when White once showed up in an asymmetrical dress that many fans called 'strange'.

Screenshot showing Vanna White's outfit (Image source: YouTube/Celeb Updates)

Back in 2023, White’s look in an episode divided the viewers right down the middle. In the episode, the long-time hostess donned a hot pink asymmetrical dress layered over black leggings and heels.

While there was nothing wrong with the outfits, the two items when put together, created a sort of optical illusion that confused the hell out of fans. The daring look left fans questioning the look on social media. "Today Vanna White’s outfit did what no outfit should do unless it’s a costume party. So many misses lately 🫤 #WheelOfFortune" @Irachelfonseca wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Someone stole half of Vanna’s dress…#WheelOfFortune — Tracy I. Thee one 🪷😎🐝🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@foxtrax1) January 19, 2023

"She always looks fantastic but this outfit was a little different. This definitely is not an outfit that falls under any one generation. It’s something outside of the box for what she usually goes with," @bamsenlove5 added. Many believed that it was a blunder on the part of White's stylist and that she should consider hiring someone else.

On the other hand, several fans came out in support of the longtime co-host, saying there was nothing wrong with the outfit. "Vanna's dress looked awesome tonight! Very cool style,' @NoNails4Brad commented. Many even claimed it was a fashion-forward choice that only White could pull off.

@WheelofFortune @TheVannaWhite Vanna is rockin’ a fashion forward dress today 🔥🔥 — Laura Swenzinski (@LMBS25) January 19, 2023

While this was two years ago, more recently, White got in hot water for a totally different reason. The co-host was called out on social media for allegedly saying the "F-word" on the family show. In a clip, White and Ryan Seacrest were seen promoting the show's "Winter Wonderland" campaign in skiing outfits standing on a snow-covered hill. In the closing clip, Seacrest said, “Thanks for watching from this winter wonderland! See you next time on Wheel Of Fortune," before proceeding to ski down the hill. On the other hand, White stood still on that hill waiving the host off.

After a pause, White gave a shocked expression as the camera cuts to Seacrest who had fallen over while skiing. She then allegedly blurted out something that sounded oddly similar to the 'F-word' according to the fans. "I'm going to go and help Ryan, bye bye," White says in the end.

Since it wasn't clear if White used the expletive, fans took to Reddit to discuss the issue. “I swear she says the F word,” @johnburrowsfan wrote sharing the clip. Many believed that the co-host did say the swear word which was unacceptable for the show.

“Yes, I have it recorded too. I've listened to it like 30 times trying to figure out an alternative explanation. There isn't one,” @DinoScoops argued.

However, others believed that White said "Look" as the same appeared in the closed captions. “She said “Look”. At least that’s what the closed captioning said,” @kerosenehat63 claimed.