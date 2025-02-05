ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."

Fans also went a step ahead and suggested that White should consider hiring a new stylist.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune | (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune | (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Vanna White has been the co-host of "Wheel Of  Fortune" since the early days and has stayed despite Pat Sajak's departure last year. In her stint of more than 40 years as the host, White has worn more than 7,000 outfits on the show. She has garnered praise from celebrities, style icons, contestants, and her colleagues, Pat Sajak and Ryan Seacrest on numerous occasions. However, with so many outfits, one misfire was bound to occur. It happened when White once showed up in an asymmetrical dress that many fans called 'strange'.

Screenshot showing Vanna White's outfit (Image source: YouTube/Celeb Updates)
Screenshot showing Vanna White's outfit (Image source: YouTube/Celeb Updates)

Back in 2023, White’s look in an episode divided the viewers right down the middle. In the episode, the long-time hostess donned a hot pink asymmetrical dress layered over black leggings and heels.

 

While there was nothing wrong with the outfits, the two items when put together, created a sort of optical illusion that confused the hell out of fans. The daring look left fans questioning the look on social media. "Today Vanna White’s outfit did what no outfit should do unless it’s a costume party. So many misses lately 🫤 #WheelOfFortune" @Irachelfonseca wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

 

"She always looks fantastic but this outfit was a little different. This definitely is not an outfit that falls under any one generation. It’s something outside of the box for what she usually goes with," @bamsenlove5 added. Many believed that it was a blunder on the part of White's stylist and that she should consider hiring someone else.

 

On the other hand, several fans came out in support of the longtime co-host, saying there was nothing wrong with the outfit. "Vanna's dress looked awesome tonight! Very cool style,' @NoNails4Brad commented. Many even claimed it was a fashion-forward choice that only White could pull off. 

 

While this was two years ago, more recently, White got in hot water for a totally different reason. The co-host was called out on social media for allegedly saying the "F-word" on the family show. In a clip, White and Ryan Seacrest were seen promoting the show's "Winter Wonderland" campaign in skiing outfits standing on a snow-covered hill. In the closing clip, Seacrest said, “Thanks for watching from this winter wonderland! See you next time on Wheel Of Fortune," before proceeding to ski down the hill. On the other hand, White stood still on that hill waiving the host off. 

After a pause, White gave a shocked expression as the camera cuts to Seacrest who had fallen over while skiing. She then allegedly blurted out something that sounded oddly similar to the 'F-word' according to the fans. "I'm going to go and help Ryan, bye bye," White says in the end.

Since it wasn't clear if White used the expletive, fans took to Reddit to discuss the issue. “I swear she says the F word,” @johnburrowsfan wrote sharing the clip. Many believed that the co-host did say the swear word which was unacceptable for the show.

“Yes, I have it recorded too. I've listened to it like 30 times trying to figure out an alternative explanation. There isn't one,” @DinoScoops argued.

Did Vanna say what I think she said?
byu/johnburrowsfan inWheelOfFortune

 

However, others believed that White said "Look" as the same appeared in the closed captions. “She said “Look”. At least that’s what the closed captioning said,” @kerosenehat63 claimed.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
Fans also went a step ahead and suggested that White should consider hiring a new stylist.
3 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
The answer was so shocking that both host and contestant just stood in silence for a few seconds.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
Drew Carey clearly has a sharp eye as he helped keep the integrity of the show intact.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
Carey has achieved a lot in his time as the host of the show, including his co-workers' respect.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
Ryan Seacrest has a long way to go before he can be as loved by fans as his predecessor.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
There have been several complaints about Great Value products of late on social media.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
It's not often that one gets to see such a captivating performance on "The Price is Right."
2 days ago
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
There's probably no better judge of this matter than the veteran host of the popular game show.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
Everyone in the studio was shocked for a moment before they all saw the funny side of things.
2 days ago
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
It's not often that the sharks get somewhat annoyed and still offer a huge deal to the entrepreneur.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
Watches have always been valuable items but this woman had no idea just how much these ones were.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
Some have even called out Ryan Seacrest for awarding the win despite the incorrect pronounciation.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
Items from the Olympics usually end up in some museum but this one was different and unexpected.
3 days ago
'Price is Right’ contestant who calls herself the ‘Original Karen’ gets blamed for her 'ugly' strategy
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right’ contestant who calls herself the ‘Original Karen’ gets blamed for her 'ugly' strategy
The strategy is considered unpleasant by a lot of fans since it involves cutting down another player's chances instead of making a better bid.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
The veteran host proved his worth as an unbiased judge of the popular game show.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
Although things in the studio went down smoothly, people highlighted issues on Reddit.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
The veteran host loves to see the contestants win and he made a young woman's day for sure.
4 days ago
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
COSTCO
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
Some notions just sound too scary and real to simply ignore them as unverified.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
It's important to remember that it has only been a few months for Ryan Seacrest in his role as host.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
Any product can be a success if it can used and marketed in the right way and this kid has proven it.
5 days ago