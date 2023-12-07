Name Christopher Plummer Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth December 13, 1929 Date of Death February 5, 2021 Age (at the time of death) 91 Years Nationality Canada Profession Voice Actor, Actor

Christopher Plummer, the esteemed Canadian actor, held a net worth of $20 million at the time of his passing in February 2021, per Celebrity Net Worth. His multifaceted career spanned film, television, and stage, garnering widespread acclaim over several decades. Plummer's contributions to film, television, and stage positioned him as a revered figure in the entertainment industry. In 1954, Plummer made his Broadway debut in “The Starcross Story,” which earned him critical acclaim and set the stage for his impressive career. His final film role in "Knives Out" (2019) and his planned role in the film adaptation of "King Lear" (2021) reflected his unwavering commitment to his craft.

Christopher Plummer signs copies of "In Spite of Myself" at Barnes & Noble Lincoln Triangle | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman

Christopher Plummer's cinematic journey commenced with his professional acting debut in the 1958 film, "Stage Struck." His early roles, including the iconic Captain Von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" (1965), set the stage for a prolific film career. Notable films such as "The High Commissioner," "Battle of Britain," "Waterloo," "The Man Who Would Be King," "A Beautiful Mind," and "Knives Out" showcased his versatility across genres. Theater became a cornerstone of Plummer's career with his Broadway debut in "The Starcross Story" in 1953. Highlights include his first Broadway hit, "The Lark" and a Tony Award-winning performance as Cyrano in "Cyrano de Bergerac" (1973). Plummer continued to play title characters in Shakespearean plays and received critical acclaim for the title role in "King Lear" at the age of 73. Plummer's television career, which began in 1953, was marked by Emmy-nominated performances in programs like "Little Moon of Alban" and notable roles in miniseries such as "Jesus of Nazareth" (1977) and "The Thorn Birds." He voiced the narrator in the children's program, "Madeline" and received an Emmy for his role in "Our Fathers."

Christopher Plummer, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for "Beginners" | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Nestled in Darien, Connecticut, the $11 million estate at 207-209 Long Neck Point Road, once owned by Christopher Plummer, presents a historic gem with modern allure, per Off The Mrkt. Boasting two lots, the property offers serene exclusivity, complete with an east-facing orientation offering panoramic Long Island Sound views. Meticulously restored with 5 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, the home seamlessly blends architectural authenticity with contemporary design. Collaborative interiors by owner and designer Cindy Rinfret, Ltd., elevate the living spaces to a level of comfort and sophistication. With a private beach, upscale entertaining areas, and a resort-like pool/spa, this estate defines luxurious coastal living.

Elaine Taylor and honoree Christopher Plummer attend the Christopher Plummer Hand and Footprint Ceremony | Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

Christopher Plummer, born on December 13, 1929, in Toronto, Canada, entered a world marked by familial separation. His parents separated shortly after his birth, leading to his upbringing primarily by his mother, Isabella Abbott, in the Abbott family home in Senneville, Quebec. Growing up bilingual, fluent in both English and French, Plummer developed a passion for the theater during his formative years, sparked by a transformative viewing of Laurence Olivier's "Henry V." At the High School of Montreal, Plummer's acting journey began, catching the eye of director Herbert Whittaker during a performance as Mr Darcy in "Pride and Prejudice." Whittaker cast him in "La Machine Infernale," setting the stage for Plummer's theater apprenticeship at the Montreal Repertory Theater.

Plummer navigated the complexities of three marriages. His first marriage to actress Tammy Grimes in 1956, lasted four years and they had a daughter, Amanda Plummer, who became an actress. A brief union with journalist Patricia Lewis followed, ending in 1967. In 1970, he married actress Elaine Taylor, and their union endured until his passing in 2021. His legacy is commemorated in his cinematic and theatrical contributions and in the heartfelt tributes from friends and colleagues following his peaceful passing at home in Weston, Connecticut, on February 5, 2021, at the age of 91.

Oscar:

2012 Winner: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - "Beginners"

2018 Nominee: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - "All the Money in the World"

BAFTA Awards:

2012 Winner: Best Supporting Actor - "Beginners"

2018 Nominee: Best Supporting Actor - "All the Money in the World"

Critics Choice Awards:

2012 Winner: Best Supporting Actor - "Beginners"

Primetime Emmy Awards:

1994 Winner: Outstanding Voice-Over Performance - "The New Adventures of Madeline"

2011 Nominee: Outstanding Voice-Over Performance - "Moguls & Movie Stars: A History of Hollywood"

Golden Globe Awards:

2012 Winner: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture - "Beginners"

2010 Nominee: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture - "The Last Station"

Grammy Awards:

1986 Nominee: Best Recording for Children - "E.T.A. Hoffmann / Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker"

Was Christopher Plummer knighted by Queen Elizabeth II?

Yes, in 1968, Christopher Plummer was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the world of performing arts.

Did Christopher Plummer ever write a book?

Yes, Plummer published his memoir, “In Spite of Myself,” in 2008. The book offered insights into his life and career and was warmly received by critics and fans.

Was Christopher Plummer honored with a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame?

Yes, in 1998, Christopher Plummer was recognized with a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame for his outstanding contributions to the arts.

