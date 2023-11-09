Name Sixto Rodriguez Net Worth $5 Million Gender Male DOB Jul 10, 1942 DOD Aug 8, 2023 Age 81 years Nationality American Profession Musician

Having lived most of his life in obscurity despite his extraordinary talent, American folk musician Sixto Rodriguez got his due and became an icon when he was tracked down by South African fans, and earned a $5 million net worth. He passed away on August 8, 2023, at the age of 81, but from the 70s to the 90s, the musician had been living a quiet working-class after quitting the music industry since his album flopped in the US. But it turned out that the records that made it to South Africa during the 70s made Rodriguez a superstar there, and his music inspired anti-apartheid activists. Although most in South Africa assumed that he had died, a couple of fans later traveled to the US, found him, and set the stage for his iconic tour of the country in 1998. The journey of these fans to find Rodriguez and his tale till that point were covered in a documentary called "Searching for Sugar Man."

Although a flop in American markets, he became a sensation, potentially even surpassing Elvis Presley's fame in South Africa. Interestingly, many of his international fans believed he had taken his own life during a 1970s concert.

Image Source: Singer-songwriter Rodriguez performs on stage at Benaroya Hall / Mat Hayward/Getty Images

After releasing "I'll Slip Away" in 1967, Rodriguez recorded two albums in the early 1970s, along with some singles. He started working on a third album but didn't finish it before his record label dropped him. Rodriguez left the music industry, took various jobs to survive, and even made unsuccessful attempts to win public office, including a bid to become Detroit's mayor in 1981. In the mid-1970s, his albums gained popularity in several countries, leading to Australian record label Blue Goose Music purchasing the rights to his albums. They released his original albums and a 1977 compilation album called "At His Best," which achieved Platinum status in South Africa, where his music was associated with the anti-Apartheid movement. Rodriguez toured in Australia in 1979 and 1981, and his first two albums were released on CD in South Africa in the 1990s.

In 1997, Rodriguez's daughter discovered a South African fan website, leading to a tour and the 1998 documentary "Dead Men Don't Tour: Rodriguez in South Africa." His song "Sugar Man" was covered in 1998 by South African band Just Jinger and Scottish singer Paolo Nutini. Following the 2012 release of "Searching for Sugar Man," Rodriguez's U.S. fame grew, with appearances on shows like "Late Show with David Letterman" and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." He was featured on "60 Minutes" in October 2012 and made appearances on shows in the UK. Rodriguez toured the U.S. in 2013 and opened for Brian Wilson in 2015. The book "Sugar Man: The Life, Death and Resurrection of Sixto Rodriguez" was published in 2015.

Image Source: Sixto Diaz Rodriguez performs at the Sasquatch Music Festival / Suzi Pratt/Getty Images

In 2012, the documentary "Searching for Sugar Man" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award, World Cinema Documentary, and World Cinema Special Jury Prize. Directed by Malik Bendjelloul, it was featured in various film and music festivals, and in November 2012, it received the Best Music Documentary Award and Audience Award at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam. In 2013, the documentary won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. The film also garnered several other awards from different organizations and includes a soundtrack with songs from Rodriguez's albums "Cold Fact" and "Coming from Reality," along with previously unreleased tracks from his unfinished third album.

In 1976, Rodriguez purchased a house in Detroit's Woodbridge neighborhood through a government land auction, acquiring it for a mere $50. The artist who later shot to fame also worked as a construction worker in the Motor City. Despite gaining popularity at a later stage in life, Rodriguez continued to reside at his humble abode in Detroit till his death.

Rodriguez was married twice and had three daughters named Eva, Sandra, and Regan, who frequently traveled with him. According to a 2013 "Rolling Stone" article, Rodriguez lived a minimalist lifestyle, not owning a car, TV, or computer. His daughter, Regan, mentioned that her father believed in the simplicity of "three basic needs – food, clothing, and shelter," considering everything beyond that as excess.

Image Source: American musician Sixto Rodriguez performs his first italian concert at Auditorium Manzoni /Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

In 2012, the documentary "Searching for Sugar Man" about Sixto's life won an Academy Award and over 40 other awards. It featured two South African fans searching for Rodriguez and earned him the International Documentary Association's Creative Recognition Award for Best Music. The documentary's soundtrack reached #1 on the Swedish charts and the U.S. "Billboard" Heatseekers Albums charts, with Platinum certifications in Sweden and Poland. Two of Rodriguez's studio albums, re-released in 2012, made it to the top 20 in Denmark, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand.

Who is Sixto Rodriguez's wife?

Sixto was married to Konny Rodriguez.

Why was Rodriguez banned in South Africa?

His song was banned by the South African government in the 1970s because of drug references in the lyrics, with records scratched to prevent radio airplay.

