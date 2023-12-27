What Was 'James Bond' Actor Sir Roger Moore's Net Worth?

Name Roger Moore Net Worth $110 Million Sources of Income Films, Acting, Endorsements Date of Birth October 14, 1927 Date of Death October 23, 2017 Age 89 Years Gender Male Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Military Person, Film Producer, Television Director

Also Read: Billy Zane Is Known for Playing The Main Antagonist in ‘Titanic’; What Is His Net Worth?

Sir Roger Moore was an acclaimed English actor, best known for playing James Bond. He also portrayed Simon Templar in "The Saint" and featured in American series like "Maverick" and "The Persuaders!" Knighted in 2003, Moore served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2007, and was honored by the French government in 2008. At the time of his death in 2017, he had a net worth of $110 million.

Actors Sir Roger Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, and Kami the HIV-positive muppet

| Getty Images | Photo by Peter Kramer

Moore made his debut in Alexander Korda's "Perfect Strangers" in 1945, featuring alongside renowned actors such as Robert Donat, Deborah Kerr, and Glynis Johns. According to his memoir "Last Man Standing: Tales from Tinseltown," Moore made his television debut in 1949, in a live broadcast of Patrick Hamilton's "The Governess," where he played the role of Bob Drew.

Also Read: Anthony Scaramucci Was Donald Trump’s White House Communications Director for 11 Days; What’s His Net Worth?

Moore was also seen in films like "Paper Orchid," "The Interrupted Journey," "One Wild Oat" and "Honeymoon Deferred." In the early 1950s, he ventured into modeling, earning the moniker "The Big Knit" for his appearances in UK knitwear advertisements and various product endorsements. In 1953, he featured in American TV adaptations of "Julius Caesar" and "Black Chiffon," two episodes of "Robert Montgomery Presents," and the TV movie "The Clay of Kings."

MGM signed Moore to a seven-year contract in March 1954, marking the beginning of his Hollywood journey. His MGM roles included "The Last Time I Saw Paris," "Interrupted Melody," and "The King's Thief." However, after the critical and commercial failure of "Diane" in 1956, he left MGM. He then appeared in TV shows like "Ford Star Jubilee," "Lux Video Theatre," and "Matinee Theatre."

Also Read: What Is Jimmy Choo Founder Tamara Mellon's Net Worth?

Roger Moore Is The New Bond English actor Roger Moore (1927 - 2017) | Getty Images | Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

Moore's breakthrough came with the role of Sir Wilfred of Ivanhoe in the 1958–1959 series "Ivanhoe." Around this time, he also signed a contract with Warner Bros. He bagged major roles in "The Miracle" and the TV series "The Alaskans." He played Beau Maverick in the ABC/WB series "Maverick" from 1960–1961.

In 1962, Lew Grade cast Moore as Simon Templar in the TV series "The Saint," bringing him international fame. Later, the actor starred in films like "Crossplot" and "The Man Who Haunted Himself." In 1971, he headlined "The Persuaders!" alongside Tony Curtis, becoming the highest-paid TV actor globally.

His Bond era began with "Live and Let Die" in 1973, followed by "The Man with the Golden Gun" in 1974, "The Spy Who Loved Me" in 1977, "Moonraker" in 1979, "For Your Eyes Only" in 1981, "Octopussy" in 1983, and "A View to a Kill" in 1985. He occasionally made appearances until his final on-screen performance in the 2017 remake of "The Saint."

Roger Moore and his wife Luisa Mattioli | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Harris

Instagram 1.7K Followers Twitter 68.8K Followers Facebook 236K Followers

English actor Roger Moore (1927 - 2017) signs copies of his book 'Roger Moore As James Bond 007' | Getty Images | Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive

Moore was married four times, first to Doorn Van Steyn in 1946, at just eighteen. After their divorce, he married the Welsh singer Dorothy Squires in 1952. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 1968. A year later, he married Italian actress Luisa Mattioli, with whom he had three children. After their separation in 2000, he tied the knot with Danish socialite Kristina Tholstrup.

Diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1993, Moore successfully underwent treatment, and in 2013, he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. He suffered from a liver tumor and a collarbone injury in 2017, amidst cancer treatment. He passed away at home in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on May 23, 2017, succumbing to lung and liver cancers.

- Ondas Awards 1967: Television Award for International Television: Best Actor

- Bambi Awards 1973: TV Series International for "The Persuaders!"

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 1980: Most Popular International Performer

- Golden Globes, USA 1980: Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite - Male

- Bambi Awards 1990: Honorary Bambi for Lifetime Achievement

- Golden Camera, Germany 1992: Humanitarian Award for his engagement with UNICEF

- Palm Springs Film Festival, USA 1997: Lifetime Achievement Award

- Jamerican International Film Festival 2001: Lifetime Achievement Award

- Monte Carlo TV Festival 2002: Lifetime Achievement Award

- Star on the Walk of Fame 2007

Queen Elizabeth II and presenter Michael Parkinson (R), and actor Sir Roger Moore | Getty Images | Photo by Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library

What is Roger Moore famous for?

Roger Moore is popular for his role as secret agent 007 in the iconic "James Bond" series.

What was Roger Moore's net worth at the time of his death?

At the time of his passing, Roger Moore's estimated net worth was $110 million.

Does Roger Moore have any children?

Yes. Roger Moore has three children: Geoffrey, Christian, and Deborah.

How did Roger Moore die?

Roger Moore died at 89, after battling cancer for a long time.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is American Comedian Brian Regan's Net Worth?

What Was the Net Worth of Legendary Actor Richard Harris?