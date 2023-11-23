Name Rosalynn Carter Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Politics and Book sales Gender Female Date of Birth Aug 18, 1927 - Nov 19, 2023 Age 96 years Nationality American Profession Author

Eleanor Rosalynn Carter, the former American First Lady, writer and activist, dedicated her life to philanthropic endeavors. She was the second-longest-lived first lady and the longest-married. After their departure from the White House, the Carters continued their advocacy work, jointly winning the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999. She had a fortune of $10 million at the time of her passing on November 19, 2023.

Rosalynn's primary source of income and influence stemmed from her role as the First Lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981 during her husband Jimmy Carter's presidency. She engaged in various causes and continued advocating for them beyond her tenure. During Jimmy Carter's presidency, Rosalynn actively supported public policies, showcasing her commitment to social causes. Unconventional in her approach, she attended Cabinet meetings, ensuring she remained well-informed. Her involvement extended to diplomatic realms, representing the U.S. in Latin America in 1977.

Rosalynn's autobiography, "First Lady from Plains" (1984), offered a personal account of her life. Collaborating with Jimmy Carter, "Everything to Gain: Making the Most of the Rest of Your Life" (1987) focused on life's opportunities. She also authored "Helping Yourself Help Others" (1994) and "Helping Someone with Mental Illness" (1998). Her book on mental health awareness, "Within Our Reach: Ending the Mental Health Crisis" (2010), reflected her commitment to the cause.

After departing the White House in 1981, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter established The Carter Center in 1982, a non-profit institution based in Atlanta. In 1983, the Carters embarked on a mission to broker a peace deal between Israel and its neighbors, bringing together leaders from various nations, including Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Egypt. Their dedication to global peace manifested in diplomatic efforts that showcased their commitment beyond national borders. During the summer of 1986, the Carters engaged in building homes on the north and west sides of Chicago, demonstrating their commitment to aiding the less fortunate. This hands-on approach with Habitat for Humanity underscored their dedication to addressing housing needs in impoverished communities.

Rosalynn emerged as a prominent figure in mental health advocacy, creating and chairing The Carter Center Mental Health Task Force. Her annual Rosalynn Carter Symposium on Mental Health Policy convened leaders in the field, fostering collaboration on critical issues. The success of these efforts led to the establishment of the Mental Health Program in 1991, solidifying her legacy in mental health advocacy.

Rosalynn was born on August 18, 1927, in Plains, Georgia. She was the eldest child of Wilburn Edgar Smith and Frances Alethea "Allie" Murray Smith. Losing her father to leukemia at the age of 13, Rosalynn shouldered responsibilities, aiding her mother and contributing to the family's finances. Rosalynn's connection with Jimmy Carter began in 1945 when he was a Naval Academy student. Their relationship blossomed, and they married on July 7, 1946, in Plains.

Despite the challenges posed by Jimmy's military service, including different locations for the births of their first three children, Rosalynn embraced the independence gained from raising their children while Jimmy fulfilled his duties. In the post-gubernatorial years, Rosalynn continued her political engagement and advocacy work.

In May 2023, the Carter Center disclosed her dementia diagnosis, and by November 17, 2023, she entered hospice care. Rosalynn passed away on November 19, 2023, at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy of political influence, mental health advocacy, and a commitment to community service.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter's unwavering commitment to public service garnered them the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999, the highest civilian honor in the United States. In 2001, Rosalynn achieved another milestone as she was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York.

She was honored with the Dorothea Dix Award from the Mental Illness Foundation in 1988. The Jefferson Award for Greatest Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged in 1996 highlighted her commitment to societal betterment. Her contributions to mental health were globally acknowledged with the Rhoda and Bernard Sarnat International Prize in Mental Health from the Institute of Medicine in 2000. The American Peace Award in 2009, shared with Jimmy Carter, reinforced their collective efforts in promoting peace and goodwill.

When did Rosalynn Carter pass away?

Rosalynn Carter passed away on November 19, 2023.

How many children did Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter have?

They had four children: John William "Jack," James Earl "Chip" III, Donnel Jeffrey "Jeff," and Amy Lynn.

When was Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia?

Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May 2023.

