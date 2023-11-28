What was Juice WRLD’s net worth at the time of his death?

Name Juice WRLD (Jarad Anthony Higgins) Net worth $4 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music DOB December 2, 1998 Age 21 years at the time of death Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, producer, song-writer

Rapper, recording artist Juice WRLD aka Jarad Anthony Higgins had an estimated net worth of $4 million at the time of his death in 2019, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was best known for his hit tracks like "Lucid Dreams" and "All Girls Are the Same." Juice WRLD died on December 8, 2019 after suffering a seizure at an airport. He was regarded as one of the most-promising new rap artists.

Juice Wrld attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Recently, the estate of the late Juice WRLD was named in a copyright lawsuit that claims that the production unfairly cut out one of the co-writers of the rapper’s 2021 track “Not Enough.” PD Beats accused the producers refused him credits and pay for the song, as per Billboard.

Career in Rap

Juice WRLD started making music on his iPhone and posting it on the online platform Soundcloud. When he was only a sophomore in high school, Juice WRLD wrote and recorded his first song "Forever" and uploaded it to Soundcloud in 2015. He then signed with the LA-based record label and production company, Internet Money Records. However, by the time he was discovered, he had already gained a huge following on Soundcloud with his unique style.

In 2017, Juice WRLD released his debut full length album "9, 9, 9," which featured the massively hit song "Lucid Dreams." His fanbase grew rapidly, and he got attention from other hip-hop artists including Waka Flocka Flame and Chicago rapper Lil Bibby.

Following this, he signed a record deal with Grade A Productions and released an EP which featured the hit "All Girls Are the Same." The song blew up and skyrocketed his popularity.

In 2018, he signed with Interscope Records for $3 million dollars and went on to make a video for "Lucid Dreams" and released it as a single. It peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, after which he released his full-length debut studio album "Goodbye & Good Riddance". The album gave five hit singles and ended at no. 17 on Billboard's Hot 200 getting a platinum certification.

He then released his first collaborative single with Lil Uzi Vert "Wasted," and he announced the WRLD Domination tour. He was then featured on Travis Scott's album "Astroworld" and contributed to the soundtrack to the movie animated movie, "Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse".

In 2019, he released his second studio album "Death Race to Love" which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200. He then went on the Nicki WRLD Tour with rapper Nicki Minaj. His last single was a collaboration with NBA YoungBoy "Bandit," which peaked at no. 10 on the charts.

His third album, "Legends Never Die," was released posthumously in 2020 and ended the year at no. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart. Another posthumous album, "Fighting Demons," was released in 2021 alongside the documentary "Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss". Then a possible third posthumous album "The Party Never Ends" was teased in 2021.

After Juice WRLD's death, his estate was established by his associates. Within an year of his death, the Juice WRLD estate reportedly earned $15 million from various royalty streams, merchandise and other avenues. Soon the late rapper became one of the highest-paid deceased celebrities.

Juice WRLD lived with his girlfriend in a mansion located in Encino, Los Angeles. The property was reportedly purchased by the rapper for $4 million. The lavish house features 7,310 square feet of living space, 6 suite bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a guest house/gym with a full bath, and a custom resort-style pool and spa complete with a fiber optic waterfall and underwater speakers as per reports. The house reportedly sold for $4.5 million after his death.

Juice WRLD‘s house has been sold for over $ 4,5M 😳😱 pic.twitter.com/YnivXpDugV — unity (@999_unity_) March 3, 2023

Juice WRLD was dating Ally Lotti, a famous Instagram influencer at the time of his death. As per The Sun, the two started dating in 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official. They were dating at the time of the rapper’s untimely death.

Juice Wrld brings Ally Lotti onstage during Made In America - Day 1 | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Juice WRLD was scheduled to take a flight in his private jet from Chicago's Midway International Airport on December 8, 2019. However, authorities stopped him as they were alerted to the likelihood of drugs in his private jet. As the police searched the plane and his luggage, Juice WRLD was seen taking several pills which were suspected to be Percocet, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He soon collapsed and began convulsing. Officials were able to resuscitate him and he was rushed to the hospital. But he was pronounced dead an hour later.

2019 BET Award Nomination: Best New Artist

2019 Billboard Music Award: Top New Artist

2020 American Music Award: Favorite Male Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

2020 iHeartRadio Music Award: Hip-Hop Album of the Year For "Death Race for Love"

How old was Juice WRLD?

Juice WRLD was 21 years old at the time of his death.

What is Juice WRLD's name?

Juice WRLD birth name was Jarad Anthony Higgins.

What is Juice WRLD's biggest song?

Juice WRLD's breakout hit was “Lucid Dreams.”

What was Juice WRLD’s net worth at the time of his death?

Juice WRLD had an estimated net worth of $4 million at the time of his death in 2019, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

