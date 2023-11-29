What Was Batman Co-creator Bob Kane’s Net Worth at the Time of His Passing?

Name Bob Kane Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Art, and Writing Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 24, 1915

Bob Kane, the popular comic book artist, is best known for co-creating the DC comic superhero character Batman. Kane, alongside Bill Finger, conceived "The Bat-Man," and its inaugural version debuted in 1939. Leaving the comic book industry in 1943, Kane shifted focus to the daily Batman newspaper column. He created iconic characters like The Joker, Robin, Two-Face, Catwoman, The Penguin, Clayface, and Scarecrow. Kane passed away on November 3, 1998, and his net worth was around $10 million at the time.

The famous comic book artist earned his wealth by creating beloved characters over the years. Even after his death, his estate has continued to earn from his contribution to the franchise. The majority of his income comes from royalties and licensing deals. His works are displayed at the Museum of Modert Art in New York City and St. John's University in Jamaica, NY.

Career

Kane started his career by contributing original content to Jerry Iger's comic book "Wow, What a Magazine!" before starting his work on the serial "Hiram Hick." Subsequently, he joined the Eisner & Iger studio, a pioneer in producing comics on demand for emerging publishers. Initial projects included "Peter Pupp" and "Mystery and Menace."

Having produced work in the U.K. and collaborated with Eisner & Iger for companies that would later merge into DC Comics, Kane witnessed the success of superhero stories at DC in the late 1930s. It was during this period that he conceived Batman, a character destined to endure the test of time.

He cited influences such as Douglas Fairbanks's portrayal of Zorro and Leonardo da Vinci's ornithopter diagram for Batman's creation. In 1966, he retired from DC Comics and shifted his focus to fine arts, entering the world of television animation by creating characters like Courageous Cat and Cool McCool. Later, he served as a consultant on Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher's Batman film series.

Born in New York City, Kane's parents, Augusta and Herman Kahn hailed from Ashkenazi Jewish descent. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School. His artistic journey began at Cooper Union, and in 1934, he embarked on his career as a trainee animator at the Max Fleischer Studio.

Kane was first married to Beverly and later married his second wife, actress Elizabeth Sanders, in 1987. He has a daughter from his first marriage.

Inkpot Award: Winner (1977)

Jack Kirby Hall of Fame (1994)

Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame (1996)

National Comics Awards: Honor (1999)

Did Bob Kane create Batman?

In 1939, Kane co-created Batman with Bill Finger.

What did Bob Kane do before creating Batman?

He worked as a cartoonist in both the US and the U.K.

Who owns Batman?

As of 2023, Batman is owned by Warner Bros.

