Tyra Banks' incredible journey began in Inglewood, California, where her aspiration to redefine the fashion industry took flight. The year 1993 marked a pivotal moment as she signed a groundbreaking contract with CoverGirl.

She was soon seen on the covers of prestigious magazines and the ramps of the world's most renowned fashion houses. In September 2020, Banks replaced Tom Bergeron as "Dancing With the Stars" host on ABC, co-hosting season 31 with Alfonso Ribeiro before departing in March 2023, per Variety.

Tyra Banks' net worth of $90 million encapsulates a life dedicated to transcending boundaries, reports Celebrity Net Worth.

Breaking barriers and creating history

Banks had ambitions beyond modeling. Her enduring impact became evident when she became the first African-American model to be featured on the covers of both Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue and GQ magazine. She made her TV debut with "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", playing Will Smith's friend Jackie Ames with seven appearances.

She entered films in 1994, co-starring in John Singleton's "Higher Learning." She then starred in "Disney's Life-Size (2000)" alongside Lindsay Lohan, later reprising her role in the sequel. Banks also featured in "Love Stinks (1999)," "Love & Basketball (2000)," "Coyote Ugly (2000)," and more.

She started Bankable Productions and produced America's Next Top Model (since 2003) and The Tyra Banks Show (2005-2010). She also hosted 23 seasons of "America's Next Top Model." This historic feat not only opened doors for herself but paved the way for greater diversity and representation within the fashion realm.

Banks was reportedly rejected by four modeling agencies before she was signed on by L.A. Models, per The U.S. Sun. Banks, a distinguished black model, eventually achieved "supermodel" status. Throughout her career, she graced covers of Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Spanish Vogue, and more while also walking for renowned designers like Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, and Valentino. She starred in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Nike, and others.

Banks secured two Daytime Emmy Awards (2008, 2009) for her "Tyra Bank’s Show," earning around $18 million annually from hosting and other pursuits. However, her entrepreneurial spirit truly ignited when she established Tyra Beauty in 2015.

Banks demonstrated a remarkable talent for real estate investments, strategically buying and selling properties. In a stellar example of her acumen, she listed two homes in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood for sale in May 2018. The first, a 6,135-square-foot residence was listed for $9.25 million while the second, a 3,700-square-foot home had been bought for $4.25 million. Impressively, Banks sold both properties within a few months, generating $8.9 million and $4 million respectively. She sold a Los Angeles townhome for $1.47 million during the same period.

Social media following

Banks has 7.5 million followers on Instagram and 12 million on Facebook. Her brand endorsements on social media contribute to her impressive net worth.

Empowerment, education, and a lasting legacy

Leveraging her platform, she created avenues for empowerment and education. Initiatives like the Tyra Banks TZONE were a testament to her commitment to nurturing leadership skills among young individuals. The Tyra Banks Scholarship, aimed at providing educational opportunities to African-American girls, underscored her dedication to equal access and inclusion. The supermodel and businesswoman, who grew up saving pennies, claimed to Money.com that she had problems spending money and "saved to a fault," reports Market Watch.

Her legacy stands not only in her financial accomplishments but in her unwavering commitment to creating a better world.