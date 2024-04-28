As Tipping Gets Out of Hand, Guy Shares His Own Set of Rules; See if You Agree

His first rule is simply not tipping if he doesn't like the service and he says that while this may trigger a lot of people, he stands by it.

The debate surrounding tipping s not going to end anytime soon. This TikTok creator took to the video-sharing platform to talk about the rules of tipping that he follows. Andrew (@andrewivx7.0) says that following these rules has eased his tipping anxiety. "Since tipping culture is getting low-key out of hand, I’ve created a set of rules that I use myself on whether or not I tip someone."

andrewivx7.0 | TikTok

His first rule is simply not tipping if he doesn't like the service and he says that while this may trigger a lot of people, he stands by it. "If I don't like the service, I don't tip period. I don't care how big the bill is, I don't care how many people were there. If I didn't like the service, I am not tipping, and I am not saying you need to come over and kiss my boot. You just need to generally be respectable and act like a normal human being and then you get your tips."

Scott| TikTok

Secondly, he talks about how he never tips on ToGo orders, saying, "I just don't and I never will." Thirdly, he talks about how he never tips "based on an outcome that the person can't control, for example, if the waiter is bringing you food and the chef ***** it up, I am still gonna tip the waiter, if a blackjack dealer deals he ****y hands, I am still going to tip the dealer because at the end of the day if it's something they can't control, I am still going to tip them."

Next, he talks about how he selects what to tip from the prompt screen that is presented to most customers nowadays. "When it comes to the little menu from where you're gonna select how much you want to tip, I either select 12% or 15%, however, if you have one of those menus that starts at 17%, then I select custom and choose 10%."

Then he talks about how he likes tipping after everything has been completed. "For example Uber Eats or DoorDash deliveries, I am not going to tip at the beginning, I am only going to tip when the food is delivered and not ****** up, then I will give you a tip."

AWG| TikTok

"And last but not least, the only three places I tip at are at the restaurants, where I sit down and eat, casinos where I tip the dealer and bars where I tip for alcohol, and anything else like boba shops and ice cream shop, I am not tipping," he says and ends the video.

Many took to the comment section to share their opinions, with one user talking about how tipping before the order is delivered is necessary as most people don't accept the Eats orders. "Not tipping at the start for Uber Eats orders are gonna take atrociously long because no one is gonna wanna take that," writes Josue Goicoechea while _r_o_g_o_ writes, "That's very valid. At restaurants, I drink an ungodly amount of water. So one of mine is if my water is empty and they pass by with filling or bring me a new one, I reduce the tip."

For more such content, you can follow @andrewivx7.0 on TikTok.