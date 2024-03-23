Starbucks Faces Backlash After Introducing Tipping Prompts for Customers Paying by Card

Tipping culture in the United States has stoked controversy in the past couple of years as Americans now feel it has gone out of control. Starbucks, which has been struggling with a boycott, recently introduced a tipping system for customers who pay using cards, and triggered mixed reactions from both patrons and employees. While some appreciate the option to tip, others feel uncomfortable with the implementation of the system.

Starbucks rolled out its tipping system across the US in 2022, allowing customers who paid with cards to leave tips for baristas. The system presents customers with options to leave a $1, $2, other amount, or no tip when completing their transaction. While tipping is common in the US, the introduction of this system has sparked discussions about its impact on both customers and Starbucks employees.

Comments on social media platforms highlight concerns about the pressure to tip and suggest that Starbucks should prioritize fair wages instead of relying on gratuities. While some customers choose to leave generous tips, others advocate for selecting the no tip option to protest what they perceive as inadequate compensation practices by the company. @Shyannelisa expressed frustration with Panera's self-ordering system, which prompted tipping despite her handling her own order. @A Comedian criticized Starbucks for adding a tipping service, suggesting the company should prioritize paying higher wages instead of relying on customer tips. @uwuitskarina admitted to pressing "no tip" before paying to avoid the awkwardness of declining to tip in person.

Behind the counter, Starbucks employees, or baristas, have shared their discomfort with the new tipping system. Rylee, a Starbucks employee, revealed that while she and her colleagues cannot disable the tipping option, they find the process awkward and sometimes encounter rude responses from customers. Holding out the pin pad for customers to select a tip has led to feelings of desperation and discomfort among baristas, contributing to a challenging work environment. Meanwhile, @-_-, questioned the necessity of tipping at a drive-thru, highlighting the discomfort it creates. @b3nzbabie recounted the awkwardness when customers try to insert their card without selecting a tip option, leading to uncomfortable stares. @fernkek emphasized that customers have the right to decline tipping if they choose. On the other hand, @brianna kaye mentioned tipping regardless, as she works as a barista and understands the importance of tips due to lower wages.

The introduction of Starbucks' tipping system has sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of service industry workers and fair compensation practices. Some argue that companies like Starbucks should prioritize paying their employees higher wages rather than relying on customer tips to supplement incomes. Others criticize the perceived pressure tactics employed by businesses to encourage tipping, suggesting that this places an undue burden on customers and deflects responsibility from employers to adequately compensate their workers. @Croutonsarechips criticized companies for banking on customers' awkwardness to encourage tipping instead of ensuring proper wages. @Nicole stated she refuses to tip Starbucks in her area as the company already pays high wages. @selah joked about distracting customers from tipping by offering unnecessary items like straws or a "smooch." @seairaalford simply described the situation as awkward while @tate·Creator expressed frustration with initiating conversations to improve scores, which the tipping system exacerbated.

