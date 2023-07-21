Starbucks, the world's leading coffee chain has teamed up with Blackpink, one of the hottest musical acts globally to create a groundbreaking collaboration that brings together the world of music and coffee culture. "We are so thrilled to partner with one of the biggest icons of this generation," said Emmy Kan, president of Starbucks Asia Pacific in a statement. Blackpink, known for its massive fan base, affectionately called 'Blinks' announced the partnership to its excited followers, revealing an exciting lineup that includes a new beverage and a collection of exclusive merchandise, reports CNN Business.

At the heart of this collaboration lies the mesmerizing Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino. This delectable beverage showcases the signature colors of the iconic girl group, artfully blending black and pink hues into a visually stunning drink. "It's the perfect blend of our style and flavors, and we're excited for our fans to experience it," Blackpink members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé said in a joint statement.

Crafted with care, the Frappuccino combines luscious strawberry syrup and rich dark chocolate sauce, complemented by the creamy goodness of oat milk and delightful chocolate curls. Topped with a pink whipped cream swirl and a heart-shaped piece of chocolate, the drink is an ode to both Blackpink's aesthetic and the joy of sipping a Starbucks Frappuccino.

In addition to the mouthwatering beverage, Starbucks and Blackpink present an exclusive merchandise collection designed to delight ardent fans and enthusiasts. The lineup features an array of Blackpink-themed drinkware and accessories, including tumblers and keychains adorned with the group's iconic imagery.

"Our fans mean everything to us, and we're excited to bring them this special collection," Blackpink members expressed their appreciation. These limited-edition collectibles provide fans with a tangible connection to their favorite K-pop stars, allowing them to showcase their admiration in style. With a nod to Blackpink's global impact, this merchandise collection promises to be a hit among collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Starbucks has long recognized the power of collaborations and has once again strategically embraced the frenzy surrounding K-pop. This collaboration with Blackpink is a regional-scale venture, with the beverage and merchandise available at 4,500 stores across nine Asian markets. "Blackpink's influence transcends borders, and we are excited to offer this collaboration to our customers in Asia," said Starbucks executives. These markets include Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Philippines where Blackpink has a massive and dedicated fan following. By tapping into the immense popularity and influence of Blackpink, Starbucks aims to attract new customers while offering an exciting experience to existing ones.

Comprising four immensely talented members—Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé—Blackpink made their debut in 2016 and quickly ascended to global stardom. Their exceptional achievements earned them the coveted title of Time magazine's Entertainers of the Year in 2022, making them the second K-pop group to receive such recognition. However, they are not the only K-pop stars making waves on the global stage. BTS, another internationally acclaimed K-pop group, has also collaborated with Starbucks in the past. BTS's global impact and massive following have drawn attention from Western companies seeking to tap into the popularity surrounding Korean content and culture.

Despite the current frenzy surrounding K-pop, CNN Business also reported industry insiders like Bang Si-Hyuk, the chairman of HYBE—the management agency behind hit bands like BTS and NewJeans—expressed concerns about the genre's long-term commercial growth. However, collaborations like Starbucks and Blackpink contribute to increasing exposure and potential commercial expansion for K-pop in the global market. As K-pop continues to influence global culture, such collaborations foster growth while showcasing the powerful impact of music on diverse industries.

