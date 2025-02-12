ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper warns anyone looking to buy Great Value chicken broth: "Now, I'm concerned..."

The TikTok creator claimed that the recalled products are widely used by low-income and middle-class families.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the creator's video on recalls (Cover image source: TikTok/@sistatiphsfam)
During 2024, Costco was hit by multiple product recalls, including those of eggs, salmon, and frozen food that contained meat. The first month of 2025 saw similar recalls by other widely used brands, including Walmart's Great Value and Quaker Oats, while some products were called out by consumers on social media as well. Recently, a shopper and TikTok creator shed light on how these recalls have increasingly become a cause for concern, to the point that they have caused a near crisis in her community.

 

Walmart shopper FamSynergy (@sistatiphsfam) took to TikTok to express her concerns. In her now-viral video, the creator responded to a comment on a previous video she made, alerting shoppers about recent listeria outbreaks linked to poultry products. "Now I am concerned, most of the food that I am seeing is stuff that I see frequently bought in my area by low-income and working-class families. I don't see many TikToks about product recalls if there is a person that does product recalls perhaps we should go to their page and start boosting them," her caption reads.

She further shared information on Walmart's recent recall of the Great Value Chicken Broth boxes. She said that the boxes that have been affected are heavily popular in her community and the recall has caused a near crisis. Earlier in January, over 2,000 cases of chicken broth sold at Walmart were recalled due to a packaging issue that could lead to product spoilage, USA TODAY reported. 

Screenshot showing the creator talking about the Chicken Broth recall (Image source: TikTok/@sistatiphsfam)
The creator then went on to talk about two more product recalls as the overlay text read, “You cannot eat pancake mix, Gerber snacks, or chicken broth." She said that the Pearl Milling pancake mix recall was surprising as a lot of people use the brand. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last month that Quaker Oats Co. has recalled its Pearl Milling Co. Original Pancake & Waffle Mix nationwide, which was on the shelves as early as November 18, 2024. The recall was issued in a total of 11 states.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about the pancake mix recall (Image source: TikTok/@sistatiphsfam)
The creator then moved on to the third product which she finds the most concerning. Pointing at the recall of Gerber snack sticks for children, the creator claimed that the recall of teething sticks didn't get much traction in the media, and it's concerning since they have been labeled a choking hazard. 

However, recently several news outlets seem to have picked up on the issue. As per CNN, Gerber has recalled and discontinued its “Soothe N Chew” teething sticks after receiving multiple reports of choking. The products have been removed from the shelves as they could pose a potential choking hazard for babies and toddlers. Nestle USA, the parent company of Gerber, said that there was one visit to an emergency room and multiple complaints of choking, in a press release. 

Screenshots showing the creator talking about Gerber Chew Sticks recall
Several viewers in the comments conferred the creator's observation and thanked her for spreading awareness. "Ma’am, you’re now the CDC until further notice um afraid. Thank you for your service 😩," @kristynkate wrote. "Not the chicken broth sitting in my fridge rn," @cybershawt.y added.

@sistatiphsfam Replying to @kennejackson Now I am concerned, most of the food that I am seeing is stuff that I see frequently bought in my area by low income and working class families. I don't see many TikToks about product recalls if there is a person that does product recalls perhaps we should go to their page and start boosting them I don't know if I'm qualified for the job, I'm not very relatable to people because of my brain injury and my racial ambiguity. #recall #foodtiktok #chicken #gerber #pancakes #cdc #sharing #cooking #breakfast #babyfood ♬ original sound - FamSynergy

 

Some also shared more information on the ongoing recalls. "I got refunded for all the Gerber teething sticks the email said it’s because it’s a choking hazard," @theerealmilanamor shared

For more updates and videos follow FamSynergy (@sistatiphsfam) on TikTok.

